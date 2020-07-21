Infinix Smart 4 Plus launched in India to take on the Realme C11

Infinix has announced a new budget affordable smartphone in India called the Infinix Smart 4 Plus. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus is the successor to the Smart 3 Plus and will take on Realme C11 and Redmi 8A.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus specs

The Infinix 4 Plus comes with a massive 6.82-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution. It comes with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.3% screen to body ratio, and 480nits of peak brightness. The device comes with a dewdrop style notch which houses the selfie camera. You get the device in three colour options: Ocean Wave, Violet, and Midnight Black. The back of the handset is made of 2.5D glass finish design.

Powering the device is a 12nm MediaTek Helio A25 chipset clocked ar 1.8GHz. It is available in one variant which comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card support (up to 256GB). Powering all the internals is the massive 6,000mAh battery which is capable of playing videos for 23 hours straight. However, it misses out on the fast charging and Type-C port.

Now, be unstoppable, no matter what comes your way with the Big 6000 mAh battery and 6.82" Big Screen.

On the camera front, you get a 13MP primary snapper along with a secondary depth sensor. It comes with AI HDR, AR stickers, Full HD recording, and AI auto-detection modes. Over at the front, there is an 8MP f/2.0 selfie snapper with dual-LED flash, which comes handy during the night. The Inifinix Smart 4 Plus also packs in a rear fingerprint scanner, a rear in this segment. The fingerprint scanner can be used to pick/reject calls and capture images. It runs on XOS Dolphin based on Android 10. Other features include DTS surround sound, face unlock, and Dark theme.

The Inifinix Smart 4 Plus is priced at Rs 7,999 and will go on sale via Flipkart starting July 28.

