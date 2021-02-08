Valentine’s Day: Great gift ideas for that special person

Gifting can be a complicated affair, especially on special occasions when you really want to make someone feel special. With Valentine’s day 2021 just a few days away, it’s time to start planning gifts for your partner. As your sources of buying advice, we’ve compiled a list of the best gifts of the season.

To ensure that there is something for everyone, the products span everything from the latest smartphones and the best wireless earphones to seasonal specialities such as gaming consoles and fitness trackers. For good measure, we’ve also thrown in a few non-tech offerings that might be good last-minute gift ideas.

As always, we’ve prioritized products that are exceptional in their segment or are currently available at a discounted price. Since some can be short-term offers, be sure to check and track the prices of whatever you’re looking to buy, to ensure you get the best deals.

Smart wearables

Amazfit Bip U @Rs 3,999 The Amazfit Bip U is a great smartwatch for those who need a good fitness tracker on a budget. The Bip U looks like a smartwatch and offers plenty of fitness features and a few smart features.View Deal

Honor Watch ES @Rs 6,499 The Honor Watch ES is a great fitness tracker. It has essentials like workout-tracking, heart rate and sleep monitoring. In addition, you also get a SpO2 monitor and stress monitoring feature. The design is also quite unique here. View Deal

Amazfit GTS 2e/GTR 2e @Rs 9,999 The compact version of the Amazfit GTS 2/GTR 2, these watches gives you a lot of features for the money. With a bright OLED display, good battery life and an impressive array of tracking features. View Deal

Fossil Gen 5E Wear OS @Rs 18,495 The newest WearOS smartwatch in India, the Fossil 5E offers a 1.19-inch AMOLED screen and is powered by Snapdragon Wear 3100. This is paired with 1GB of RAM and 4GB internal storage. This will offer a complete smartwatch experience and not only as a fitness tracker. View Deal

Apple Watch starting @Rs 20,900 The best wearable companion for any Apple iPhone user, the Apple Watch Series 3 in India now starts at Rs 20,999. It comes with GPS, smart coaching, Siri voice assistant, and more. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 @Rs 25,990 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 offers one of the best smartwatch experiences on the market, with a dazzling design and top-end spec that allows it to run as smoothly as any other wearable on the market. View Deal

Mi Band 5 @Rs 2,499 The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 offer a robust set of features at an affordable price. It sports a better, more vibrant colour display, improved fitness tracking and a minimalistic interface.View Deal

Other options include the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Realme Watch S Pro, OnePlus Band and Amazfit GTS 2 Mini.

Audio

OnePlus Buds Z @Rs 2,799 These are a great pair of truly wireless earphones for those who are on a tight budget. They offer good sound, good battery life and a comfortable fit. Overall though, these are the best buds for under Rs 3,000 currently.View Deal

Oppo Enco W51 @Rs 4,990 These are a solid pair of TWS with ANC on budget. Along with that, they also offer excellent sound quality. The buds are also IP54-rated for water-resistance and support wireless charging.View Deal

Oppo Enco X @Rs 9,990 The Oppo Enco X are yet another impressive audio product from the brand. The presence of ANC is very effective and the sound quality is top-notch. There are plenty of controls available including slide controls to manage volume. View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 @Rs 7,990 For all the bass lovers, the Sony WF-XB700 have a lot to offer. They have a fun, energetic sound quality, feel comfortable during long listening sessions and have an 18-hour combined battery life.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum TWS 2 @Rs 23,499 The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 boast of excellent sound quality, design and battery life. They are amongst the best true wireless earbuds currently available. View Deal

Apple AirPods starting @Rs 12,490 Apple’s AirPods true wireless earbuds start at Rs 12,490 and go up to Rs 20,999 for the one with ANC and wireless charging case. They are absolutely worth for an iPhone user.View Deal

Cameras

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant camera @Rs 3,799 An instant camera on a budget from a popular camera maker, the Instax Mini 9 is a beginner level camera that comes in a bunch of colour options. You will have to purchase the film separately. View Deal

GoPro Hero 9 Black @Rs 41,500 The GoPro Hero 9 Black is the most powerful and versatile action camera you can buy. It comes with a better sensor and front display. The new 23.6MP sensor shoots 5K video too. View Deal

Nikon D3500 @Rs 36,500 The best way to start off the photography journey, the Nikon D5300 comes with Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G lens, 16GB card, and a carry case. The 24.2MP lens can also shoot in Full HD video as well. View Deal

Sony ZV-1 @Rs 57,990 The Sony ZV-1 is the best compact vlogging camera you can buy. Its mix of a bright lens, superb autofocus and side-flipping screen make it a powerful pocket video option with few peers. View Deal

Smartphone

iPhone 12 starts @Rs 65,990 The latest iPhone in the market, the iPhone 12 series starts at Rs 65,990. The iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max are powered by the new A14 Bionic chip and improved camera system. View Deal

OnePlus 8T starts @Rs 42,999 The OnePlus 8T comes with a 4500mAh battery and a whopping 65W fast charging. You also get a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and is powered by Snapdragon 865. As for optics, you get a 48MP quad-camera. View Deal

Mi 10T Pro @Rs 39,999 The flagship Xiaomi phone from Xiaomi offers 108MP and is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset. There is a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 144Hz display and a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging. View Deal

iPhone SE 2020 starts @Rs 34,999 Looking for an iPhone under Rs 40,000?, the iPhone SE 2020 is now available for Rs 34,999. It comes with a 4.7-inch retina HD display, 12MP rear camera, and A13 Bionic chipset. It is also IP67 water and dust resistant. View Deal

OnePlus Nord @Rs 29,999 One of the best mid-range devices, the OnePlus Nord is powered by Snapdragon 765G processor with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It flaunts a 6.44-inch 90Hz AMOLED panel and backed by a 4115mAh battery and 30W fast charging, There’s a 48MP quad-camera as well as dual selfie cameras. View Deal

Realme 7 Pro @Rs 19,999 The best budget phone of the year 2020, the Realme 7 Pro brings 65W fast charging, AMOLED screen, and capable 64MP quad cameras to the table. The new Sun Kissed Leather version can be a perfect gift this season. View Deal

Poco M3 starting @Rs 10,999 One of the most appealing budget device in terms of the design, the Poco M3 offers 6GB RAM, 6000mAh battery, and 48MP camera for under Rs 12,000. It is powered by Snapdragon 662 and comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip @Rs 84,999 For those who want something unique, the second-gen Samsung foldable, the Z Flip comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a tiny 1.1-inch interactive AMOLED display on the front. The device is powered by Snapdragon 855+ and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. View Deal

Gaming and entertainment

Xbox Series X @Rs 49,990 The Xbox Series X is a great entry point got anyone looking to get into next-gen console gaming without breaking the bank, by moving to a digital-only format. It is compact and classy with top-notch performance. View Deal

PlayStation 5 @Rs 49,990 The PS5 is a great gaming console which offers you next-gen gaming experience and proves itself to be both powerful and well-designed. The PS5 is also backwards compatible, so all your PS4 games can be played on PS5 as well.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K @Rs 3,499 The best value for money and cheapest 4K streaming box available right now, the Mi Box 4K runs on Android TV OS. It offers Google Play services, built-in Chromecast, Dolby + DTS 2.0 digital out, and lot more. View Deal

Fire TV Stick @Rs 3,999 Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick comes with support for Full HD streaming and Dolby Atmos audio. It is faster and powerful than the last-gen with support for popular OTT apps and services. View Deal

ViewSonic M1 Mini Plus projector @Rs 39,999 It offers 120 LED lumens of brightness with native WVGA Full HD resolution. It comes with support for Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth and has a built-in JBL speaker.View Deal

Smart devices

(Image credit: Google)

Others

Over the next couple of days, we also plan on to update the piece with new gifting options. So make sure you bookmark the page and save it for your reference.

