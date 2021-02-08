Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India, specs and launch date

Samsung Galaxy F62 will be Samsung’s next mid-range smartphone in India , that will take on the likes of OnePlus, Realme, and Xiaomi. The device has been in the news for the past few months visiting multiple certifications and benchmarking sites. We now have official confirmation on when it will launch and what it will bring to the table.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 will launch on February 15 in India. Since we now have more clarity on the launch date and specifications of the device, we have compiled all the details of the device into a single place. The Samsung Galaxy F62, just like the Galaxy F41 , might be an India-exclusive device and by the specifications, the device more or less looks like a follow-up to the Samsung Galaxy M51 .

Ahead of the launch, Mukul Sharma aka Stufflistings has also tipped the pricing of the device. The device will come with Samsung’s flagship SoC which will take in the Snapdragon 765G - which currently holds the crown as the best mid-range processor.

The production of the phones has supposedly already begun in India at Samsung’s Greater Noida facility.

Cut to the chase

What is this? Samsung’s new mid-range phone

Samsung’s new mid-range phone When is it launching? February 15, 2020

February 15, 2020 What is the price? Less than Rs 25,000

Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F62 will be priced under Rs 25,000. This was confirmed by leakster Mukul Sharma a few days back. With this pricing, the device will take on the Xiaomi Mi 10i , OnePlus Nord and Realme X7 . The device will be sold on Flipkart .

Samsung Galaxy F62: Design

Since the production of the phone has reportedly started in India, the back panel images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F62 has been leaked and we know some details about the design of the phone. The Samsung Galaxy F62 could be one of the slimmest phones from the brand in recent times. For context, the Galaxy M51 is 9.5mm thick and the Galaxy F41 is 8.9mm thick. The Galaxy F62 is said to be slimmer than these two phones.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 91mobiles) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: 91mobiles)

Previously leaked rear panel image suggests the device will come in teal colour, pretty close to the OnePlus Nord Blue colour variant. The Flipkart teaser also confirms a green colour variant. On the right side of the device, we can see the power button which could double up as a fingerprint scanner. The image also suggests the device could pack in a quad rear camera setup in a square-shaped camera module and there are openings for a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy F62: Display

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Galaxy F62 is said to come with a massive 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel and since it’s a mid-range device, we can expect at least a Full HD+ resolution. The display size is identical to the Galaxy M51 phone which also sports a Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen. Apart from the size and resolution, Widevine L1 and HDR10 certifications are also expected.

Samsung Galaxy F62: Performance

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Galaxy F62 is confirmed to feature Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9825 chipset which is built on a 7nm fabrication process running at 1.95GHz. The same chipset also featured on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from 2019 in India. While it is not the latest chipset, the Exynos 9825 is still a capable chipset and welcome addition to the mid-range segment.

Samsung claims that it will offer better performance than the Snapdragon 765G.

Further, the device was spotted on Geekbench listings with 6GB of RAM. The device is said to come in 6+128GB variant and going by the previous track record, we can also expect an 8+128GB variant. The device will also come with a microSD card support for storage expansion.

Samsung Galaxy F62: Cameras

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Samsung’s camera game in the mid-range segment went up with the Galaxy M51 and also M31s in 2020. The Samsung Galaxy F62 will come with a quad-camera on the rear and a single punch-hole selfie camera on the front. The rear camera sits in a square module while the LED flash is placed just outside the module. The device will likely sport a 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear while the rest of the camera specifications is still a mystery.

Samsung Galaxy F62: Battery

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Samsung went all out with the Galaxy M51 with a mammoth 7,000mAh battery and it looks like with the Galaxy F62 also, the company will repeat the same. The 7,000mAh battery on the device is expected to be backed by a 25W fast charging tech via Type-C port.

Everything else

Apart from the aforementioned specs, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is likely to run on Android 11 out of the box based on OneUI 3. The fingerprint scanner is likely to be embedded on the power button.