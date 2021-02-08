Jabra Elite 75t series price in India down by almost half

Jabra’s popular Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t are currently heavily discounted, making them some of the best true wireless earbuds under Rs 10,000 in India. Here are all the details about the offer.

In the build-up to Valentine’s Day, Amazon is hosting a big sale. Amongst them, Jabra’s premium range of TWS is down to almost half its launch price, making them a great option for gifting or personal use. The offer is valid till tomorrow (February 9), and only on certain colours, so act fast in case you want one.

(Image credit: Lewis Leong)

The Jabra Elite 75t , which had a price of Rs 15,999 at launch, are currently available for Rs 8,499 for the Titanium and Black colour variants.

The compact buds and case are capable of 7 hours of playback on a single charge and three recharges. Using the corresponding My Sound app, the earphones can also be equipped with active noise cancellation as well as a customizable equalizer. It also supports gesture controls, voice assistants, and IP55 rating.

(Image credit: Jabra)

Similarly, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are now down to Rs 9,999, from the original Rs 16,999 it launched at last year. Though, the offer is valid only on the Navy finish.

These are pretty similar to their non-Active counterparts but with improved durability and IP57 water-resistance rating. The usage of rubber in the construction also makes them more comfortable and secure to wear, without making them particularly bulky. A new software update has also added active noise cancellation features to the wireless earphones.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

A slightly less exciting deal is the Jabra Elite 45h on-ear headphones, which are amongst the best budget headphones. For the duration of the sale, they are available at a price of Rs 4,499, with colour options including Titanium and Copper. They are just 160 grams in weight but offer 50 hours of battery life at a stretch. With fast charging support, you will be able to get 10 hours of playback in just about 15 minutes.