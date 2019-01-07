HyperX gaming headset tracks which way you're facing

HyperX has set out to prove it’s more than just a RAM maker at CES 2019, revealing a number of cool-looking gaming peripherals, including the Cloud Orbit S gaming headset, which uses magnetic drivers and motion tracking technology for a truly immersive experience.

The Cloud Orbit, and the Cloud Orbit S, are HyperX’s first gaming headsets to be powered by Audeze’s patented 100mm Planar Magnetic Drivers, which apparently offer 3D audio technology and audiophile-grade sound quality.

The Cloud Orbit S also includes Waves Nx head tracking, which gives the wearer a 360-degree audio environment that adapts according to how a user moves their head.

“We’re partnering with HyperX to bring our award-winning sound to the wider audience of gamers. We want to change the way people experience games and give them an edge in head-to-head play,” said Sankar Thiagasamudram, founder and CEO of Audeze.

Not only will these headsets offer immersive gameplay, they could also give you the competitive edge, with HyperX promising that you’ll be able to better pinpoint where your rivals are in frantic online games.

The HyperX Orbit will go on sale for $299.99 (around £240, AU$420), with the Orbit S retailing for $329.99 (around £260, AU$460) in the second quarter of 2019.

Of mice and microphones

HyperX also showed off the HyperX Quadcast microphone, which is a standalone mic for PC, PS4 and Mac streamers. It comes with an anti-vibration mount, gain controls and loads of additional features that will appeal to people who like to broadcast their gameplay. It will be available in March for $139.99 (around £110, AU$200).

There’s also the HyperX Pulsefire RGB gaming mouse, which offers 11 programmable buttons, and comes with a Pixart 3389 sensor for improved accuracy and speeds of up to 16,000 DPI. It goes on sale at the beginning of Q2 2019 for $99.99 (around £80, AU$140).

HyperX hasn’t forgotten its roots, however, and it also showed off the HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB 16GB RAM module. It comes in speeds of 3000MHz and 3200MHz and is sold as individual modules, or in kits of two (32GB) or four (64GB). As the name suggests, it comes with RGB lighting which can be synced up with other RGB-enabled components. These modules will go on sale in January, starting at $167 (around £130, AU$240).