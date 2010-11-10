EVGA GeForce GTX 580 card unveiled

EVGA has shown off its latest graphics card, with the EVGA GeForce GTX 580 sporting the 'worlds fastest CPU' from Nvidia.

The EVGA GeForce GTX 580 sports the latest tech from Nvidia, unveiled this week, and the company's enthusiasm is clear.

"The world's fastest GPU has arrived with the EVGA GeForce GTX 580," said EVGA. "Experience blockbuster games like Call of Duty: Black Ops and Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X 2 in their full glory with everything cranked to the max."

Rip through

"Not only does the EVGA GeForce GTX 580 rip through the latest games, it also runs quieter than the previous generation," it added

"And as you have come to expect from the GeForce GTX GPU, the GTX 580 packs support for all the premium GTX gaming technologies such as NVIDIA Surround, 3D Vision, PhysX and SLI.

"With all these features and more, it is easy to see how the EVGA GeForce GTX 580 obliterates the competition."

The GTX580 brings full support for Nvidia's 3D Vision Surround gaming, 1536MB GDDR5 memory at 4GHz and support for PhysX.