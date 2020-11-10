Fortnite could be getting a monthly paid subscription plan

Fortnite could be getting a monthly subscription option according to a new survey shared by Epic Games.

Developer Epic Games is asking players how much they would consider paying for a rolling monthly subscription to its free-to-play battle royale game, with the two options being between $5 and $18 each month.

Buying into this subscription would potentially give you 1,000 V-Bucks each month, access to each season's battle pass (typically 950 V-Bucks) and exclusive early access to brand-new cosmetics.

According to popular Fortnite leaker @iFireMonkey on Twitter, the survey asked specifically how much people would be willing to pay for these subscriptions.

Fans on Twitter have been coming forward to say that they have received the same, or some variation of this survey from Epic Games.

One user shared screenshots of being asked about movies, cartoons and anime they'd seen, possibly trying to gauge how popular a new crossover event would be.

Surprisingly, people don't seem too turned off to the idea of buying a monthly subscription for these extra bonuses, even though the game is completely free to play unless you want some new cosmetics for your gear or characters.

So you pay monthly to get, a pack, or is it packs early access? that's kind of cool i guess? hmmNovember 7, 2020

All of this seems to be firmly in the realm of possibility at the moment, but nothing is set in stone.

Obviously, a big appeal here is that the new battlepasses would be immediately unlocked in the sub, but the only reason you buy a battlepass is if it has skins or extras you want and Fortnite is known to have off-seasons where the battlepass just isn't up to snuff.

The only downfall to me would be not knowing which skin I'll be receiving before I pay for it. Unless they tell you ahead of being charged each month. Other than that, seems to be a pretty good deal.November 7, 2020

Epic Games has probably been thinking about this for a long time. Fortnite veterans will remember the now-scrapped plans for an 'Annual Pass' which was datamined this year.

Fortnite v11.30 held this information in its files which would allow for players to purchase an annual pass to unlock exclusive cosmetics and have 25% of the upcoming battlepass unlocked.

We have reached out to Epic Games for comment on the leak, and will update if we receive a reply.