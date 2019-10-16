FIFA 20 gets a huge update, fixing Career Mode issues, bugs and more

It promised big changes and the most complete game of football ever committed to console, but the launch of FIFA 20 a month ago was not without its problems. A new patch has now arrived in an attempt to address the concerns of the mega-series most ardent fans.

In the wake of the #FixCareerMode hashtag conversation on Twitter, its understandable that the solo game would get the most attention from developers EA Sports, and it has.

A massive number of fixes have been made to Career Mode, such as whole international tournaments failing to trigger during seasons, or computer controlled teams sending out inappropriately weak teams from their squad rosters.

Here's some other Career Mode fixes:

Managers were sometimes getting fired despite having very good records.

Various fixes to the questions being asked in press conferences.

The Carabao Cup was incorrectly going to extra time in the Semi-Finals instead of directly to penalty kicks.

Indicator that shows which team is controlled by the player was missing from some screens.

Corrected some issues with which teams were qualifying for various stages of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Transfers that included both a transfer fee and a player exchange do not reflect the player exchange in the associated Transfer News.

There was no email notification of receiving Sell-On Clause revenue. (This was an issue with receiving the email only, the revenue was still being added to your team.)

The Transactions screen was not properly reflecting the amount that was paid out from a Sell-On Fee following the transfer of an applicable player.

Shortcut to Inbox was not correctly displaying on Press Conference days.

Recently signed youth players were requesting playtime too often.

Various issues related to News articles.

Various text issues impacting Liga 1.

On the ball and off the pitch improvements

Elsewhere the Legendary AI has been beefed up, goalkeepers have been improved and the fitness exploit has been nerfed.

You can read the huge list of patch notes in full by visiting the EA Sports FIFA 20 forums.

FIFA 20 remains an exciting football gaming proposition, with the introduction of the street-style Volta mode a welcome addition to this generation's take on the beautiful game.

However, as we approach the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett, there's the sense that EA needs to raise the bar once again as the next-gen machines come into view, particularly in how it handles its 'is-it-or-isn't-it-gambling?' Ultimate Team mode.