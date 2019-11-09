Disney Plus's She-Hulk and Moon Knight Marvel series now have writers

Two more of the Marvel series coming to Disney Plus have lead writers in place: Moon Knight and She-Hulk. Jessica Gao, the Emmy-winning writer of Rick and Morty's memorable 'Pickle Rick' episode, will be the showrunner of She-Hulk, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, Moon Knight will be headed up by Umbrella Academy executive producer and writer Jeremy Slater, reported by the same outlet.

There was no comment from Marvel Studios or Disney on either bit of news, but both writers took to Twitter to share their feelings on being hired to further the stories of the MCU.

I’ve been chasing She-Hulk for SO long. This is the the definition of a dream come true.November 8, 2019

I was seven when I bought my first Marvel comic, and my life was changed on the spot. It’s no exaggeration to say that joining the MCU is the single greatest honor of my career. I’m thrilled and terrified and deliriously happy.November 9, 2019

Story details for both Disney Plus series are thin on the ground, but Slater did elaborate somewhat on the behind-the-scenes of the show. "And while I won’t be able tell you anything in regards to story or casting, I can tell that you we've assembled a room full of brilliant writers who truly love this character, and we're all hard at work crafting something special for you."

What are these series about?

Neither show has a release date yet, but we can assume they'll come to fruition at some point after the already-announced live-action Marvel series on Disney Plus. The last one of those, Hawkeye, is scheduled for late 2021, so it might be we see these series roll out in 2022, which feels far away but will no doubt creep up on us as though no time passed at all.

We'd speculate that both series will hew towards popular recent portrayals of the characters in the comics. Over the past decade-and-a-half, She-Hulk has notably starred as a kind of superhero lawyer in her comics with a slightly lighter tone. Moon Knight, meanwhile, tends to be about character Marc Spector's fractured personalities. His best recent portrayal came in a six-part series by writer Warren Ellis and artist Declan Shalvey, where his classic cape-and-cowl costume was traded for a more grounded suit and tie look. No doubt we'll find out more about Marvel's Disney Plus efforts at either D23 or San Diego Comic Con next year.

Disney Plus, for its part, launches on November 12 in the US, Canada and the Netherlands.