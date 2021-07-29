Dell most desired Indian brand, says survey report

Electronics brand Dell has emerged as India’s 'Most Desired Brand' in TRA’s 2021 report. It is a climb up of five ranks for Dell from the previous year’s sixth position beating four-time leader Samsung Mobile Phones.

Mi from the Xiaomi stable rose even more sharply. It is the second Most Desired Brand in India gaining ten ranks from the earlier report.

LG may have shut its mobile phone manufacturing. But as a television brand, it was ranked third, and was closely followed by archrivals Samsung Televisions at fourth rank.

18 Indian brands in top 50

Apple iPhone fell three positions to be ranked as the fifth in the report, which is the seventh in the series. The report, published by the consumer insights and brand analytics company TRA, lists India's top 1000 desired brands of India arrived through a research conducted among 2000 consumer-influencers from 16 Indian cities.

N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, said: "Of the 1000 brands listed in the report, the top 50 lists 18 Indian brands, 9 US brands, 8 South Korean brands and 7 Chinese brands. There are 29 categories among the top 50 showing a diverse consumer choice, however, Mobile Phones are the most Desired Category with 9 entrants, followed by Laptops and Televisions, with 4 brands each.”

Oppo made an impressive gain of 27 ranks over the previous year to occupy sixth position, followed by LG Refrigerators at seventh with a gain of 22 ranks over the 2020 report.

Samsung Mobile phones fell by 7 ranks over MDB 2020 to take eighth rank in the current report. Sony Entertainment Television, the Hindi GEC, fell by 5 ranks to ninth this year despite a growing consumption of TV content and Vivo gained 13 ranks taking tenth place in the current report.

“The seventh edition of TRA’s Most Desired Brands will be remembered as tumultuous at the least. Among the top 1000, the Super-Categories which added a significant brand count are, stationery up by 83%, healthcare up by 42%, manufacturing up by 40%, and gadgetry up 21%. Super-Categories which have reduced in brand count are apparels down by 38%, retail down 33% and BFSI down 21%. It’s not difficult to guess why pens and pencils have become more desirable than banks during the pandemic”, Chandramouli was quoted as saying.

IPL brands: CSK more desired than MI

Other significant category leaders in this TRA’s Most Desired Brands report include ICICI Bank routing eight other brands to lead Private Banks, LG leading two more categories of Washing Machines and Refrigerators, BMW beating its two German rivals to lead Four-Wheeler (Luxury), IPL team CSK beats MI as the Most Desired, Godrej Interio making an impressive climb of 148 ranks to lead Furniture Retail, Livpure galloping 432 ranks to take top position among Water Purifiers, CEAT upping it by 142 ranks to lead Tyres, AMD leading in Semiconductors in its’ debut year.

TRA’s Most Desired Brands report is based on the company's proprietary Brand Desire Matrix which measures consumers’ expressions of desire on 12 Brand Behaviours of a brand. Covid-related brands feature in the Most Desired list with six Covid vaccines listed and Covaxin leading this group, and four brands in Ayurvedic Immunity Supplements with Patanjali’s Immunocharge leading the list.