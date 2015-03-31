Turn your TV into a Chrome PC with Google's affordable Chromebit dongle

And it's adorable

Google Chromebit Asus

Google is going way beyond Chromecast with its latest HDMI dongle, the transformative and affordable Chromebit.

The Google Chromebit, made by Asus, turns any TV with an HDMI jack into a full-fledged Chrome OS PC - and it costs just $100 (about £70, AU$130).

The Chromebit comes in blue, silver and orange, and it swivels to fit in any HDMI port.

Google's Chromebit uses a Rockchip RK 3288 chip and quad-core Mali 760 graphics, 2GB of memory, 16GB of solid state storage, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and a USB 2.0 port on the end.

Borrowed bits

As Gizmodo points out, this is not a wholly original idea. Chinese companies already sell Android-based TV dongles - which also use the Rockchip processor - and Intel in January announced a Windows 8,1-based HDMI gadget clumsily dubbed the Compute Stick.

The site said this entry-level Chromebit won't be the only version, either, and that Asus isn't the only company with one in the works.

The first Google Chromebit should launch some time this summer.

