First Intel Broadwell Core i7 NUC launched

Intel is quietly building up its range of NUCs (Next Unit of Computing) with not one but six new Broadwell-based stock-keeping units.
Three of them are Core i5 models and two are Core i3 ones; the most interesting unit however is one based on a Core i7 processor with an empty 2.5-inch hard drive bay.
The NUC5i7RYH will land in the second half of the year with a suggested retail price likely to be high. Current models from Zotac and Gigabyte retail for anywhere between £400 and £500, a price that excludes the OS license and any component (memory, hard drive) or peripheral (keyboard, mouse).
All the new NUCs support up to 16GB of system memory, 2.5-inch drives, M.2 SSD as well as providing with four USB 3.0 ports, 802.11ac, a VESA mount, three year warranty and for some of them, mini HDMI and mini DisplayPort.
The NUC fill a nice gap between traditional desktop-size computers (down to USFF sizes) and the growing number of Windows-based, Intel-powered HDMI dongles that provide convenience without the associated cost.
