First Intel Broadwell Core i7 NUC launched

The new NUCs are just like the old NUCs from the outside.

Intel is quietly building up its range of NUCs (Next Unit of Computing) with not one but six new Broadwell-based stock-keeping units.

Three of them are Core i5 models and two are Core i3 ones; the most interesting unit however is one based on a Core i7 processor with an empty 2.5-inch hard drive bay.

The NUC5i7RYH will land in the second half of the year with a suggested retail price likely to be high. Current models from Zotac and Gigabyte retail for anywhere between £400 and £500, a price that excludes the OS license and any component (memory, hard drive) or peripheral (keyboard, mouse).

All the new NUCs support up to 16GB of system memory, 2.5-inch drives, M.2 SSD as well as providing with four USB 3.0 ports, 802.11ac, a VESA mount, three year warranty and for some of them, mini HDMI and mini DisplayPort.

The NUC fill a nice gap between traditional desktop-size computers (down to USFF sizes) and the growing number of Windows-based, Intel-powered HDMI dongles that provide convenience without the associated cost.