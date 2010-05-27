Greenpeace publishes new Guide to Greener Electronics

Nokia is yet again deemed to be the 'greenest' technology company in the latest quarterly edition of the Greenpeace Guide to Greener Electronics.

Nintendo is yet again in last place, in what is coming to be an all-too predictable position for the Japanese gaming company in the Greenpeace chart.

Greenpeace needles Dell

You can see the latest Guide to Greener Electronics online, which explains how Nokia's phasing out of all brominated compounds, chlorinated flame retardants, and antimony trioxide in its new products has helped them retain their top spot in the green chart.

Sony Ericcson has moved up to second place, though Toshiba's has fallen quite dramatically from third down to 14th place due to a failure to cut out toxic PVC vinyl plastic and brominated flame retardants (BFRs) by April 1st, as it had previously promised to do.

Greenpeace also wants Dell to detail its phase-out plan for PVC and BFRs, which the company has said it aims to do by 2011.

Via Greenpeace Guide to Greener Electronics