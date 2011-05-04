Sony hints at NEX-C3, SLT-A35 releases

Sony's Czech website has linked to user manuals for the NEX-C3 and SLT-A35.

Release dates may soon be announced for the rumoured Sony NEX-C3 and Sony A35 cameras, according to clues posted on a Sony website.

The Sony Alpha Rumors website reports that Sony's official Czech website has published links to user manuals for the Sony NEX-C3 and Sony SLT-A35 cameras.

Both the Sony NEX-C3 and Sony A35 manuals are available for download with a username and password. Meanwhile, Sony Alpha Rumors also reports that Sony's Canadian website has posted information about a new Sony 30mm f/3.5 macro lens for E-mount cameras.

Earlier this year our colleagues at PhotoRadar reported that last year's Sony NEX-3 has ceased production, while the Sony A33 had also been discontinued, but only in Japan. Both the Sony NEX-C3 and SLT-A35 are believed to replace the NEX-3 and Alpha 33, respectively.

It is also understood that Sony will announce its Sony A700 replacement – thought to be the Sony A77 or Sony A800 – in the middle of 2011. Its specs are thought to include an 18-megapixel sensor and full HD video recording, as well as translucent mirror technology.

Image via Sony Alpha Rumors