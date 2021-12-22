Boxing Day live streams: how to watch Premier League football from anywhere 2021

Audio player loading…

There's a feast of Boxing Day football in store for the Premier League over Christmas with a full program of festive fixtures that promise a host of crackers. With Newcastle vs Manchester United, Manchester City vs Leicester, Liverpool vs Leeds and more slated for the festive period, follow our guide on how to watch every Premier League Boxing Day live stream wherever you are in the world.

While many of us will be feeling the effects of excess from the day before, 18 of the league's 20 teams will be in action on the 26th, with Liverpool kicking off the Premier League’s Christmas proceedings at home to Leeds for Boxing day’s early kick-off.

Pep Guardiola’s defending champions and current league leaders are meanwhile involved in arguably the day’s highlight match, with Manchester City hosting Leicester at the Etihad.

Having seen their title challenge falter in recent weeks, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will be looking to get back on track as they face a tough trip to Birmingham to take on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the day's early evening clash.

There's also a number of crucial games for teams at the foot of the table with rock bottom Norwich hosting Mikel Arteta's in-form Arsenal, while Rafa Benitez's struggling Everton face 18th placed Burnley. Bringing up the rear on December 27 is an intriguing match as Ralph Ragnick's Manchester United make the trip St James' Park to take on relegation-threatened Newcastle.

Here's all the Boxing Day fixtures and how to get a Premier League live stream and catch every Boxing Day EPL football game online from wherever you are.

Boxing Day, December 26

Liverpool vs Leeds BT Sport (UK) | NBCSN/Sling/FuboTV (US) | DAZN (Can) | Optus Sport (Aus) | Spark Sport (NZ)

Wolves vs Watford Untelevised (UK) | USA Network/Sling/FuboTV (US) | DAZN (Can) | Optus Sport (Aus) | Spark Sport (NZ)

Burnley vs Everton Untelevised (UK) | NBCSN/Sling/FuboTV (US) | DAZN (Can) | Optus Sport (Aus) | Spark Sport (NZ)

Man City vs Leicester Untelevised (UK) | Peacock (US) | DAZN (Can) | Optus Sport (Aus) | Spark Sport (NZ)

Norwich vs Arsenal Untelevised (UK) | Peacock (US) | DAZN (Can) | Optus Sport (Aus) | Spark Sport (NZ)

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Untelevised (UK) | USA Network/Sling/FuboTV (US) | DAZN (Can) | Optus Sport (Aus) | Spark Sport (NZ)

West Ham vs Southampton Untelevised (UK) | Peacock (US) | DAZN (Can) | Optus Sport (Aus) | Spark Sport (NZ)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Sky Sports (UK) | NBC/Sling/FuboTV (US) | DAZN (Can) | Optus Sport (Aus) | Spark Sport (NZ)

Brighton vs Brentford Sky Sports (UK) | NBCSN/Sling/FuboTV (US) | DAZN (Can) | Optus Sport (Aus) | Spark Sport (NZ)

Monday, December 27

Newcastle vs Man Utd Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network/Sling/FuboTV (US) | DAZN (Can) | Optus Sport (Aus) | Spark Sport (NZ)

With many football fans travelling to see family during the Christmas season, there's every chance you may find yourself abroad during the Premier League's Boxing Day schedule. That may mean you're unable to access your usual football coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

The great news is there's an easy way around this in the form of a VPN - super smart software that lets you re-position your device of choice to a location of your choosing. This allows you to globe trot and still access your preferred Premier League live stream - and they're really easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch a Premier League Boxing Day live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

At TechRadar, we've tested every major VPN and we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you're signed up, just install the VPN to your streaming device of choice, choose a server location in your country and start watching as if you were back at home! Easy.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Peacock, Sling or FuboTV for the US.

How to watch the Premier League: live stream Boxing Day fixtures in the UK

Sky Sports The familiar pay TV networks Sky Sports and BT Sport once again hold the live rights for showing a selection of Premier League matches on Boxing Day. BT Sport will be showing the day's early kick-off, with full live coverage of Liverpool vs Leeds from Anfield on BT Sport 1 (12.30pm GMT). Sky meanwhile have the rights to show Aston Villa vs Chelsea (5.30pm GMT) and Brighton vs Brentford (8pm GMT) and will also be showing Newcastle vs Man United on Monday, December 27 (8pm GMT). The BBC will also be on hand to offer highlights of all the day's action with a special Boxing Day edition of its iconic Match of the Day show at 10.40pm GMT. How to watch the Premier League on Sky: To watch the Premier League on Sky, you can either sign up for Sky Sports as part of one of its TV packages or go for a more flexible Now Sports Membership. And if you're planning to watch on a mobile, tablet, smart TV, games console or other streaming device, you can download the Sky Go app or Now app. How to watch the Premier League on BT: BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles - or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. Alternatively, BT offers a streaming-only BT Sport option in the form of the £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass.

How to watch the Premier League: live stream EPL Boxing Day soccer in the US without cable

and its Peacock TV streaming service NBC remains the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season and will be showing Boxing Day matches live, with coverage split across linear TV coverage - usually NBCSN or NBC - and its Peacock TV streaming service. Liverpool vs Leeds (7.30am EST) and Spurs vs Crystal Palace will be shown on USA Network, while Wolves vs Watford (7.30 EST), Burnley vs Everton (10am EST) and Brighton vs Brentford (3pm EST) will be broadcast on NBCSN. Peacock has the bulk of the day's action however, with the streaming service set to show Norwich vs Arsenal, West Ham vs Southampton and Man City vs Leicester (all 10am EST). You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier to watch those games, but it costs just $4.99 a month and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premier League streaming option, while games that are aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. NBCSN comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package - although at the time of writing, you can try it for a whole month for just $10!

Watch EPL 2021/22 Boxing Day soccer online in Canada

DAZN Streaming service DAZN continues as the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches in Canada and will be showing every single match of the 2021 Boxing Day schedule. DAZN, costs $20 a month or $150 for an annual subscription which will give you access to every remaining game of the 2021/22 Premier League season plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. The super slick service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away by heading to the DAZN website now.

More Canadian sports action: how to watch an NHL live stream

How to watch every Premier League Boxing Day game in Australia

Image Optus Sport is now into the second year of its three-year deal with the Premier League to show every match live Down Under, including all of this year's Christmas fixtures. So for those happy to brave often unsociable kick-off times, you can stream all 20 matches via Optus on your mobile, PC or tablet, and you can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch a Premier League Boxing Day live stream in New Zealand

Image Streaming service Spark Sport will once again be showing every Boxing Day EPL fixture in New Zealand and its currently offering a 1-month free trial so you can check out all of the Christmas footy action without paying a cent. Once that's run out you'll get coverage of all remaining Premier League games this season for the still reasonable price of $24.99 a month. Spark looks an even tastier proposition for footy fans in the region as it's now also the home for live Champions League coverage in the region having pinched the broadcast rights away from Sky Sport. On top of this, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the 2021/22 season without cable.

How to watch the Premier League in India: live stream every EPL game this season

Star Sports Star Sports has the rights to show the 2021/22 Premier League season in India, including the Christmas weekend's key Boxing Day fixtures. Games will be available to watch live via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription, which is priced at just 499 rupees for a year of the mobile only plan or 1,499 rupees for its Premium package that lets you watch across up to four devices and makes 4K available. This latter will also give you access to everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Those wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

What else can I use a VPN for other than watching Premier League Boxing Day live streams?

Virtual Private Network software is pretty versatile tech. As well as letting you watch sport and TV from other locales, their encrypted nature means that the information you exchange on a daily basis online is kept safely away from prying eyes. And streaming VPNs also help to get around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries.

But even if you're away from your home coverage, you can always use a VPN to dial back into your country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the currently available: