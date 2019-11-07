Best turntables 2019: the best record players for any budget

Best Turntables Buying Guide: Welcome to TechRadar's round-up of the best record players you can buy in 2019.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that buying a record player is strictly a 20th century pursuit, but the best turntables today are thoroughly modern affairs.

While the idea of a record player might bring up images of ancient records collecting dust in the attic, you'll find that most modern turntables are pretty well-equipped with the latest tech, like built-in Bluetooth or USB outputs that allows output records straight to your PC, meaning you can listen to your vinyls anywhere.

As a result, sales of turntables having been growing steadily worldwide since 2012 – and there's never been a better time to invest.

So, whether you want to dust off those old records or you're a card-carrying member of the modern vinyl revival movement, one of the best turntables on the market can be a fantastic investment that you'll enjoy for years to come.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2019

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming up very soon, with the massive sales event kicking off officially on November 29. Of course we're expecting to see deals from the beginning of November, and there should be plenty of fantastic turntables deals included. Audio-Technica has recently released new models, so we could see some of its older record players, like the AT-LP60XBT, get some hefty discounts. Make sure you bookmark our best Black Friday deals page for updates in the run up to the buying bonanza.

One downside of the renewed interested in turntables with all their modern trappings and tricky naming conventions, is that navigating the market for the best record players can be pretty confusing – but stick with us and we’ll help you find the best turntable for you.

To start, we'll walk you through all the little details that go into choosing the best record player for your listening needs and budget. Do you want to go on the high end with a belt drive? Or how about a more user-friendly direct drive turntable or a Bluetooth-enabled model? What about phono preamps? Do you need one?

All of these questions will be answered right here, so before you know it, those dusty old records will be spinning once more on your brand new turntable.

[Update: Check out our latest addition to our roundup of the best turntables, the Technics SL-1500C. With a bomb-proof build and remarkable clarity, it's a triumphant return to brilliance for the Technics brand.]

What makes a good turntable?

What else do I need? Aside from your new turntable, there are some other bits of kit you might want to invest in. First off, you'll want to check out the best stereo speakers; after all, a turntable is only as good as your speakers you hook it up to. If you opt for a fancy wireless turntable, you might want to invest in a Bluetooth speaker, or connect it to your existing smart speaker. If your record player of choice doesn't have a built-in amplifier, you'll need to buy one – check out our amplifier reviews for more information.

On of the most vital components to look for when you’re shopping for the best record player for you, is how well damped it is.

Damping is essentially the method by which manufacturers combat vibrations – whether internal or external. They do this through the use of different motor configurations, and through the use of various components.

Most of the time, belt-driven turntables are going to be a lot quieter and offer higher fidelity than their direct drive brethren, as direct drive turntables have a motor that is directly connected to the platter. However, there are some great direct drive turntables out there, so don’t write them off quite yet.

Your own personal needs are important too, though, so don’t forget about them. If you’re just starting out, you probably don’t need to be fooling around with a complex turntable with an adjustable vertical tracking angle, anti-skate and azimuth. You may even want a turntable that connects to your speaker wirelessly over Bluetooth. Do you want to rip your vinyl to your digital library? If so, look for a turntable with a USB output and reliable software to get the job done.

Confused by all those moving parts? Read our guide on how to set up a turntable

Best turntables 2019 at a glance

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

1. Audio-Technica AT-LP120-USB

The best starter turntable with all the features you’ll ever need

Dimensions: 450.0 mm (17.72") W x 352.0 mm (13.86") D x 157.0 mm (6.1") H | Motor: Direct drive | Platter: Die-cast aluminum | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: Yes | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45, 78 rpm | Stylus: AT95E

Great sound quality for the price

Great for newbies and pros alike

Plastic build

Mediocre USB output

The Audio-Technica AT-LP120-USB is the best introductory turntable for aspiring vinyl enthusiasts. Out of the box, it features the ability to play 33 ⅓, 45 and 78 RPM, this means there will never be an album you can’t play. There’s also a built-in phono preamp so you never have to worry about finding one on your own.

New record collectors will love the easy setup and features while more vetted users will love the option to dial in the vertical tracking angle, tracking force and easily replaceable headshell. Sure, it looks like a Technics SL-1200 ripoff but at a fraction of the price, it’s entirely worth it.

The AT-LP120-USB also comes with a USB output that allows you to record your record collection if you want. To put it simply, this deck strikes the perfect balance of ease of use for beginners while still including some more advanced features for you to grow into.

2. Audio-Technica AT-LP60

Dummy-proof automatic turntable for beginners on a budget

Dimensions: 360.0 mm (14.17") W x 97.5 mm (3.84") H x 356.0 mm (14.02") D | Motor: Belt drive | Platter: Die-cast aluminum | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: No | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 rpm | Stylus: ATN3600

Fully automatic

Excellent value

Can’t replace cartridge

Passable sound

If you’re not looking to drop a fortune on the best turntable in the world and don’t necessarily care about squeezing every last drop of fidelity from your LPs, the Audio-Technica AT-LP60 is a perfect starting point. It’s portable, can play most vinyl and is by far the most inexpensive turntable we have on this list. It’s also totally automatic, meaning it’ll queue a record and return the arm to resting position without requiring a manual lever.

The only caveat with a turntable this cheap is that it won’t grow with you as your vinyl collection expands. The built-in phono preamp means you’re stuck with it, however you can replace the needle once it wears out.

While there are cheaper, poorly engineered turntables on the market, it’s not worth it, as you risk damaging your precious records with poorly aligned and improperly weighted tonearms. Vinyl is expensive so we recommend the AT-LP60 for beginners just looking to get started.

3. Denon DP-300F

A gorgeous, full automatic turntable that doesn’t break the bank

Dimensions: 17-3/32 x 4-51/64 x 15" (434 x 122 x 381 mm); (WxHxD) | Motor: Belt drive | Platter: Die-cast aluminum | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: No | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 rpm | Stylus: DSN-85

Fully automatic

Great sound for the price

Plastic build

Buttons feel cheap

The Denon DP-300F is a gorgeous turntable that sounds just as good as it looks. The included DSN-85 cartridge isn’t the most accurate but it nevertheless manages to make your music sound airy and reasonably detailed, especially for it’s price.You’ll need to spend a lot more cash to hear more detail.

While the DP-300F lacks the USB outputs of some of the turntables listed here, it’s still a great starting turntable for anyone who doesn’t want to manually queue their albums or have a habit of falling asleep while listening to music. The Denon’s automatic start/stop feature means your needle won’t be worn down at the end of the record as the arm immediately returns when an album is done.

Build quality is decent for an all-plastic turntable, but its buttons feel cheap – a minor problem but shouldn't be a deal-breaker for you. If the Audio-Technica AT-LP120-USB doesn’t fit your aesthetic, consider the Denon DP-300F instead.

Read the full review: Denon DP-300F review

4. Fluance RT81

An alternative to the AT-LP120-USB for those who don’t need USB

Dimensions: 16.5” x 5.5” x 13.75” | Motor: Belt drive | Platter: Aluminum | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: No | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 rpm | Stylus: ATN95E

Great sound for the price

Decent sounding phono preamp

Poor vibration damping

No auto returning tonearm

The Fluance RT81 is an excellent starter turntable for the enthusiast. It’s simple to set up and use for newbies but you can switch out the cartridge to squeeze out more performance later on. Newbies also won’t have to worry about getting a separate phono preamp, as one is built in. However, you can turn it off if you want to use a better external preamp.

The only downside is that Fluance’s advertised “auto-off” feature simply turns off the platter, preventing excessive needle wear but you’ll still have to return the arm to its resting place yourself. You’ll also have to manually queue records, which isn’t a deal breaker by any means but is something to consider for those looking for a fully automatic turntable. The Denon DP-300F is a great choice for those looking for a fully automated record listening experience.

Read the full review: Fluance RT81 review

5. Pro-Ject Debut Carbon

An excellent entry-level turntable for vinyl enthusiasts

Dimensions: 415 x 118 x 320mm (WxHxD) | Motor: Belt drive | Platter: Aluminum | Phono preamp: No | USB: No | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 rpm | Stylus: Ortofon 2M Red

Excellent value for a hi-fi turntable

Easy to setup

Manual speed change

Requires a phono preamp

From here on out things start to get a little bit more ‘real’: The Pro-Ject Debut Carbon is in the runnings to be the best entry-level hi-fi turntables you can buy.

While vinyl newcomers may cringe at the price, the Debut Carbon is really an incredible bargain. For the money, you get an very well made deck that’s damped properly for fantastic sound quality. The carbon fiber tonearm is lightweight and stiff, and is usually reserved for turntables costing much more.

The Pro-Ject Debut Carbon is for the budding enthusiast that’s committed to the record collecting hobby and because of that commitment, it doesn’t feature niceties like an auto-returning tonearm, buttons for changing speed or an included phono preamp. Newbies may be turned off by the manual changing of the belt position to change speeds and the lack of an included preamp. However, if you want to extract more detail and resolution from your records than the cheaper options on this list, or if you want to get started on the path of being a true vinyl collector, the Debut Carbon is probably your best bet.

Read the full review: Pro-Ject Debut Carbon review

6. Rega Planar 1

One of the best entry-level hi-fi turntables for tinkerers

Dimensions: 17.5" (450mm) W by 4.5" (115mm) H by 15" (385mm) D | Motor: Belt drive | Platter: Phenolic resin | Phono preamp: No | USB: No | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 rpm | Stylus: Rega Carbon

Excellent sound quality

Easy to setup, even for newbies

Manual speed change

No phono preamp included

There’s a lot of debate whether the Rega Planar 1 or the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon is the best entry-level Hi-Fi turntable. It’s a close match and there are no clear winners, each providing an excellent starting place for audiophiles on a budget.

While the Rega may lack the fancy carbon tone arm of the Pro-Ject, the Planar 1 still sounds excellent and is well damped with its phenolic resin platter. And for newbies, the Rega Planar 1 is still easy to setup, though you’ll have to provide your own phono preamp.

Ultimately, the Rega Planar 1 just sounds so good that it’s hard to fault it too much. Vocals are revealing and you can hear the texture from instruments like the violin. The included Rega Carbon cartridge isn’t anything special but manages to be a great match for the turntable. It’s a tough choice between the Planar 1 and the Debut Carbon but you can’t go wrong with either.

Image credit: Marantz

7. Marantz TT-15S1

Go pro with this high-end turntable

Dimensions: 440mm x 350mm x 110mm; (W x D x H) | Motor: Belt drive | Platter: High-Density Acrylic | Phono preamp: No | USB: No | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 rpm | Stylus: Clearaudio Virtuoso

Gorgeous design

Excellent attention to detail

Price is an investment

The Marantz TT-15S1 costs a serious bit of change, but you’re actually getting a killer bargain. The Clearaudio Virtuoso included with the turntable is $1000 when purchased separately. Additionally, you get a killer tonearm and gorgeous turntable at a price that’s definitely an investment, but not unreasonable.

So what does the Marantz TT-15S1 get you over the competition? Attention to detail. Just about every part of the turntable has been poured over to be the best it can be for the price. The fit and finish are excellent and it’s a pleasure to handle the high-quality components. This is a turntable you’ll find yourself admiring its visual and audible qualities.

Newbies should not get this turntable as it requires more knowledge to set up properly than the entry-level turntables on this list. But if you’re ready to take your record collecting and listening to the next level, the Marantz TT-15S1 is the perfect place to start.

Read the full review: Marantz TT-15S1 review

8. Clearaudio Concept

A stunningly beautiful mid-range hi-fi turntable

Dimensions: 16.54” x 13.78” x 4.92”; (W x D x H) | Motor: Belt drive | Platter: Polyoxymethylene | Phono preamp: No | USB: No | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45, 78 rpm | Stylus: Clearaudio Concept MC

Excellent build quality

Detailed, rich sound

Expensive (but still a bargain)

If the Clearaudio Concept and Marantz TT-15S1 seem familiar, that’s because the Marantz was built by Clearaudio to Marantz’s specifications. This means everything about the excellent build quality of the Marantz carries over to the Clearaudio Concept (i.e. this is a turntable that is as gorgeous as it sounds).

One small but notable difference between the Marantz and the Clearaudio is the ability to play 78 rpm records. While most people will never come across 78s, it’s nice to know that the Clearaudio Concept is capable of playing them. The Concept also has a handy speed dial on the plinth, meaning you don’t have to swap the belt position manually.

As for negatives, the Clearaudio Concept has no notable flaws. Yes, it’s expensive but you’re still getting a bargain in this price range. The included Clearaudio Concept moving-coil cartridge costs $1,000 by itself. Yep!

Read the review: Clearaudio Concept review

9. Sony PS-HX500

A well-rounded beginner turntable with some nagging flaws

Dimensions: 16.54” x 13.78” x 4.92”; (W x D x H) | Motor: Belt drive | Platter: Aluminum Diecast Alloy | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: Yes 44.1kHz / 48kHz / 96kHz / 192kHz (16bit / 24bit) | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 rpm | Stylus: Sony 9-885-210-05

Hi-Res audio USB recording

Good sound quality for the price

Plastic build feels cheap

Forgettable design

The Sony PS-HX500 is a great entry-level turntable for those just getting started with record collecting. Its standout feature is its ability to record Hi-Res audio from its USB output in 96kHz/24bit resolution. This is an excellent feature for those looking to digitize their records.

In terms of sound quality, the Sony PS-HX500 sound spacious and provides good detail. However, the included needle sounds a bit harsh and sibilant at times and lacks the resolution of more expensive cartridges.

While some may like the minimalist design of the Sony, it’s utterly forgettable and its plastic build leaves a lot to be desired. Handling the turntable on a daily basis leaves us wanting more premium materials that don’t rattle.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

10. Cambridge Audio Alva TT turntable

Old meets new in this wireless Hi-Res turntable

Dimensions: 17.12” x 14.48” x 5.47”; (W x D x H) | Motor: Direct drive | Platter: Polyoxymethylene | Phono preamp: No | USB: No | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 rpm | Stylus: Elliptical

Hi-res aptX HD wireless streaming

Simple to set up

Built to last

Not the last word in dynamism

$1700 / £1500 (around AU$2750) for a record player is expensive no matter the brand, and it’s Cambridge’s most expensive-ever turntable by a mile. But it’s uniquely specified, and intends to deliver all the many and various advantages of the vinyl format with very few of the compromises.

The fact it’s able to stream wirelessly to a 24bit/48kHz aptX HD standard makes it number one in a field of one. No other record player from any better-established brand in this sort of market - Rega, for instance, or Clearaudio - is able to come close to this level of convenience.

Read the review: Cambridge Audio Alva TT review

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

11. Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT

A Bluetooth turntable that's perfect for beginners

Dimensions: 14.15" x 14.7" x 3.84"; (W x D x H) | Motor: Belt drive | Platter: Aluminum | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: No | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 rpm | Stylus: Conical

Great value for money

Easy setup

Audio could be more detailed

Materials feel a bit cheap

With a budget-friendly price, easy assembly, and the convenience of wireless playback, the AT-LP60XBT could make a fantastic first turntable for any fledgling vinyl enthusiast.

While the plinth does feel somewhat insubstantial, and the sound might not be detailed enough for some, it's brilliant price more than makes up for that – and the inclusion of Bluetooth connectivity makes the AT-LP6XBT feel like very good value for money.

Audio-Technica is known for producing high quality cartridges, and the one used on this turntable is no exception; the ATN3600L conical stylus fits perfectly into the grooves of the record and reveals details in songs you may have never noticed before – in short, it makes your music an absolute joy to listen to.

Read the review: Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT turntable review

(Image credit: Technics)

12. Technics SL 1500c

Bomb-proof build and great clarity

Dimensions: 453 x 169 x 372mm (W x D x H) | Motor: Direct drive | Platter: Aluminum diecast | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: No | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45, and 78 rpm | Stylus: N/A

Bomb-proof build quality

Simple to set up and use

Remarkable clarity

Expensive

Not that subtle

Meet the budget-friendly Technics SL-1500C that will only set you back £899 / $999 / AU$2499. It's still not the most affordable turntable on the market, but it's first the reborn Technics has so far delivered really remind listeners of what they loved about the brand in the first place.

Sound-staging is impressive, with recordings given plenty of elbow-room for individual instruments to make their presence felt. There’s depth and height to the Technics’ stage, as well as width, but despite all this breathing-room there’s no lack of unity to the sound the SL-1500C delivers.

Read the review: Technics SL-1500C Turntable review