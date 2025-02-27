Hells bells! Pro-Ject's AC/DC turntable just left me thunderstruck
Let me put my love (and vinyl) into you, Pro-Ject
- Pro-Ject's AC/DC deck may set you on the highway to hell
- It's limited edition, so are you ready?
- What (do you do for) money? Around $1,450 / £1,149 / AU$2,319
Rarely on this rock 'n' roll train we call life does a new hi-fi product make me consider whether I want to use it for music or hang it on a wall as art (although Samsung's Music Frame is one other notable example). But make no mistake, Pro-Ject's limited-edition AC/DC turntable is every inch designed for those about to rock.
The deck is the latest addition to Pro-Ject's Artist Collection and if you want one, well… money talks. As you'd expect, it's a big gun; the thunderbolt is of course back in black but there's a red LED-lit sub-platter to make a T.N.T-style visual statement, plus an all-new acrylic tonearm and a heavy glass platter for the full witch's spell effect.
Touch too much? Not for me – unlike the riff raff, I'd be willing to part with the full £1,149 for one when it arrives in the UK in March (which is around $1,450 or AU$2,319, give or take). No, it's not exactly cheap. But if you want blood…
Who made who?
Pro-Ject started making turntables in 1991 and my beloved Sydney rock screamers formed in the early 1970s, so I think there's your answer to that one.
Back to the jack in hand though, and given Pro-Ject's enviable track record (see the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo for starters, which is still one of the best turntables we've ever tested) this is far from a shot in the dark. This is Pro-Ject, so the build quality will be hard as a rock and your vinyl will be safe (yes, even in New York City) under that pre-fitted Ortofon 2M Red cartridge.
I can't currently afford this big balls Pro-Ject proposition, although the company has recently started making cheaper turntable music systems, which are a whole lotta rosie and might just as readily shake you all night long. For now, I'll have to imagine inviting people over, casually saying "Have a drink on me" and setting Let There Be Rock down on the platter, as they whisper "Girl's got rhythm" among themselves…
Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
