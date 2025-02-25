The American gods of valve-based audio have released a huge monoblock power amp and I've never wanted 92kg of hi-fi more

Money no object We love to give practical buying advice on the latest gadgets here at TechRadar. But sometimes what we love even more is to indulge in the most outrageously high-end, cutting-edge, luxurious tech on the planet. That's what we bring you in these Money No Object columns – you can read the whole series here.

Are you serious about your stereo hi-fi system? Are you, though? Then strap in: this is where you need to be for the next few minutes. Audio Research’s self-declared "finest-ever power amplifier" is now shipping worldwide and it is the culmination of 55 years at the very cutting edge of valve amp design.

What you're looking at is the Audio Research Reference 330M power amp, a fully balanced, pentode-mode monoblock design with a quite extraordinary (for a valve amp) 330W power output, more than double that of the company's previous range-topping Reference 160M MkII.

Its output stage incorporates six KT170 valves, which the company says are "the world’s most advanced high-power, low-distortion audio valves" (and who am I to differ?), driven by JFETs – which stands for Junction Field-Effect Transistor, a semiconductor device that uses a low-power electrical signal to control current.

The design here is a unique valve/solid-state hybrid input and power supply circuitry, but with an all-valve signal path and however it has been achieved, that power output along with the aesthetics is enough to make me consider having a serious chat with my bank manager.

A GhostMeter VU display ‘floats’ in front of the valves

Yes, the GhostMeter VU display is a huge selling point for me (Image credit: Audio Research)

In a delightful design flourish, Audio Research is letting the valves take center stage unimpeded by case-work. The company's calling-card GhostMeter VU display ‘floats’ in front of the KT170 valves, within a sumptuously expensive-looking dual-layer glass window.

But although said valves are prized by musicians (particularly guitarists, I find) for their natural harmonic distortion and pleasing warmth over harsher solid-state solutions, especially when you up the volume, they need to be replaced periodically, no? Audio Research assures us the Reference 330M is built for longevity and operational convenience as well as talented power and aesthetics, with proprietary auto-bias and valve monitoring technology to extend the valve life.

What can you expect from the audio? Oh, Audio Research tells me there's "limitless headroom, vice-like control and startling dynamics", but I'd also expect a hugely detailed, nuanced performance with soul and emotion.

Each monoblock amp sports balanced XLR and single-ended RCA inputs and you'll get a remote control with your purchase. But if you live outside the US (or in a different state to the company’s HQ in Minnesota, USA) you'll likely pay a pretty penny in shipping, since each monoblock valve amp weighs 45.8kg – and you'll need two for your stereo system.

The Audio Research 330M is available in a choice of black or natural (silver) finishes for $90,000 per pair in the US. No, that is not a typo. While it's officially ‘price on application’ owing to fluctuations in exchange rates and import costs across the pond, I've been told I should expect to pay around £92,000 including VAT for a stereo pair in the UK, which would make your Audio Research Reference 330M pair roughly AU$183,500, give or take. But imagine how great they'd look (and sound) in your hi-fi listening room…