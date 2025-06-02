Marantz’s new Dolby Atmos AV receiver combo can power the massively multi-channel home theater of your dreams

The AV20 and AMP20 deliver 200W per channel, or 400W per channel to six channels

Designed to work together but also compatible with other Marantz models

$1,000 cheaper when bought together

As much as I love a good soundbar, my idea of home theater heaven features a high-end AV receiver – and Marantz's new AV20 and AMP20 could be the soundtrack for the home setup of my dreams.

The AV20 and AMP20 are reference-quality home theater separates, and as you've probably deduced from the names, the AMP20 takes care of the amplification. And it's a lot of amplification: 200W per channel over 12 channels, or 400W per channel to six.

(Image credit: Marantz)

Marantz AV20 and AMP20: key features and pricing

The AV20 and AMP20 can deliver a 13.4 channel surround system – so you're probably talking about 9.4.4 channels in practice as the maximum Dolby Atmos configuration. While they've been made to work together, they can also be used separately – so for example, you can invest in the more powerful AMP10 and team it with the AV20.

They're as good to look at as they are to hear: they have Marantz's premium industrial design with its distinctive porthole display and I think they look spectacular.

The AV20 has Audyssey MultEQ XT32 room calibration and Dirac Live (that one's an optional extra) with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Pro, Auro-3D and IMAX Enhanced. There are seven HDMI 2.1 inputs and three HDMI outputs with 4K 120Hz and 8K 60Hz support.

Both models feature Marantz's distinctive porthole design (Image credit: Marantz)

Naturally it works with Marantz's HEOS system for multi-room, and it also has AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and plain old Bluetooth.

The Marantz AV20 and AMP20 are priced identically at $6,000 / £4,750 (about AU$9,880) each. But if you buy both together you'll get a big discount: together they're $11,000 / £9,500 (about AU$19,849).

