Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT vs Victrola Hi-Res Onyx: which is the best Bluetooth turntable?

Victrola Hi-Res Onyx View at Target View at Best Buy View at Crutchfield Dimensions: 430 x 115 x 361mm

Motor: Belt drive

Platter: Aluminium

Phono preamp: Yes, switchable

USB: No

Speeds: 33 and 45rpm

Stylus: Audio-Technica AT-VM95E

Extras: Separate dust cover, 45rpm adapter, RCA cable For High-quality Bluetooth transmission

Full and crisp sound

Understated monochrome design Against Occasionally unstable motor speed

Imprecise counterweight calibration

Dust cover isn’t hugely practical Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT View at Sweetwater Sound View at Best Buy View at Walmart Dimensions: 110 x 400 x 330mm

Motor: Belt drive

Platter: Aluminium

Phono preamp: Yes, switchable

USB: No

Bluetooth: Yes

Speeds: 33, 1/3, and 45rpm

Stylus: Audio-Technica AT-VM95C

Extras: Dust cover, felt mat, 45 adapter, 1m RCA cable For Fully automatic operation

Upgradeable stylus for switching up your listening

Switchable phono preamp Against Light plastic chassis

Fixed cartridge and counterweight

Unfocused frequency response

If Black Friday deals are on your radar (and they certainly should be if you like saving money) we're expecting swathes of great deals on the best turntables to upgrade your vinyl experience and complete your living room setup.

Choosing the right record player can be a tough decision though, especially with so many options designed for beginners and seasoned audiophiles alike. The Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT and the Victrola Hi-Res Onyx are two standout models at similar price points (great for gifting too), each bringing unique features to enhance your listening for reasonable fees.

The AT-LP70XBT combines convenience with Bluetooth functionality in aptX higher-resolution quality, offering a seamless setup for casual listeners. Meanwhile, the Victrola Hi-Res Onyx appeals to audiophiles with its premium build and sound precision – and it also offers Bluetooth streaming, also in aptX quality.

Audio-Technica uses its own cartridges, naturally… (Image credit: Future / James Grimshaw)

At the time of writing, you can find the Audio Technica AT-LP70XBT for around $249 / £219 / AUS$599 new, and the Victrola Hi-Res Onyx for $399 / £399 / AUS$625 – although we've just spotted it on sale for $299 at Best Buy.

The AT-LP70XBT launched in July 2024, and the Onyx in September 2023, so both of these are pretty new turntables and, as such, come with some of the latest and most up-to-the-minute features.

While both represent good value for turntables, the AT-LP70XBT is definitely the more affordable option – although keep an eye out for Black Friday deals, of course.

Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT vs Victrola Hi-Res Onyx: Features

Starting with the Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT, this is a classy turntable with a fully automatic, belt-driven design that aims for convenience and ease of use, and is ideal for entry-level vinyl listeners or those seeking Bluetooth capability.

There's a built-in switchable phono preamp to facilitate connecting to Bluetooth speakers or wired setups without needing an external amplifier, and it plays at 33 1/3 and 45 RPM speeds, which is the standard for turntables.

Audio-Technica's reliable AT-VM95C cartridge ensures a balanced performance suitable for most listeners. It's also a belt-driven deck and also supports the aptX Adaptive codec, which delivers higher-quality audio over Bluetooth. The automatic operation makes it user-friendly, requiring minimal interaction to start or stop playback.

In the other corner, the Victrola Hi-Res Onyx is aimed slightly more at audiophiles (see also: proud turntable tinkerers) who value customisation and high-fidelity sound.

It includes the same Audio Technica AT-VM95E cartridge, known for its excellent detail and clarity, and here you also get Bluetooth streaming in aptX Adaptive and aptX HD quality – but it's slightly more modern Bluetooth 5.4 with LE Audio.

The Hi-Res Onyx also supports two speeds – 33 1/3 and 45RPM – making it versatile for various record types. Its chassis is engineered to minimize resonance, offering a slightly clearer, more accurate sound. You also get a switchable phono pre-amp inbuilt (see how it's quite tough to separate them?). Unlike the fully automatic AT-LP70XBT, the Hi-Res Onyx model requires a bit more manual interaction, appealing to vinyl enthusiasts who enjoy fine-tuning playback settings or even mixing.

(Image credit: Future / James Grimshaw)

Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT vs Victrola Hi-Res Onyx: Design and setup

Both of these turntables offer a modern, sleek look, and there isn't too much to tell them apart – there rarely is with turntables. The LP70XBT undoubtedly has the more 'classic' look of the two, and wouldn't look out of place in a DJ setup. The Victrola might just have the edge for a 'pride in ownership' aesthetic in your home though.

The biggest differences between the two decks is that the Onyx is a manual turntable while the AT-LP70XBT is automatic. This essentially just means how the needle is placed on the record to get it to play – and how it is removed at the end. The A-T does it for you; the Victrola wants you to set up and handle that delicate task yourself. Which you'd rather own is of course up to you, but vinyl purists often prefer a manual deck, since that means fewer mechanical parts (that might affect the sound performance).

The AT-LP70XBT also features an integrated Bluetooth pairing button, allowing users to connect to wireless speakers seamlessly, a feature that adds to its modern appeal while maintaining a traditional aesthetic.

The setup process for the Hi-Res Onyx is a bit more complex due to its added features – it is a calibrate-able two-speed manual turntable, with an adjustable counterweight and an anti-skate mechanism to ensure both glorious playback and the safety of your precious vinyl records.

Bluetooth support for both models extends to the high-fidelity Qualcomm aptX Adaptive and HD codecs, but in the Victrola you're getting Bluetooth 5.4 and LE Audio, where the Audio-Technica has a slightly older Bluetooth 5.2 chipset. Again though, once set up, your chosen receiver (headphones or speakers) is accessed via a single press of the Hi-Res Onyx’s single front-facing button.

Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT vs Victrola Hi-Res Onyx: Audio quality

In TechRadar's extensive testing, the Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT stands out for its balanced sound and quality build, and with Audio-Technica’s belt-driven mechanism, it provides a warm analog sound with good clarity, especially when playing new or well-preserved records.

On top, its Bluetooth connectivity is convenient for pairing with wireless speakers, and it supports aptX for higher-quality streaming.

However, we found that while the sound quality is strong, it may lack the deep bass response seen in more advanced models, which could be a drawback for audiophiles who prefer a fuller low-end and have the speakers for it.

For its part, the Victrola Hi-Res Onyx is a great spinner too. At this price (and with the right initial set-up), the Hi-Res Onyx is hugely impressive. Taking into account the relative fullness of the built-in phono stage (aka the pre-amp), the relative quietude of the motor, the relative smoothness of record playback… all in all, it's very good indeed – relative to the class-leaders at the price. We should note that while it offers an awful lot for the money, the Victrola was found just slightly lacking for the smooth, analog feel that turntable purists appreciate when playing to passive stereo speakers, rather than over Bluetooth.

The Victrola Hi-Res Onyx is a looker too… (Image credit: Future)

Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT vs Victrola Hi-Res Onyx: Verdict

Ultimately, the choice comes down to user preference: the AT-LP70XBT is a solid choice for those prioritising classic vinyl warmth and ease of use (possibly as a first ever turntable), while the Onyx suits those seeking something you can tinker with a little more – maybe a step-up deck.

When it comes to design and usability, both turntables have a similar minimalist aesthetic that will look great on almost any surface or worktop. The Onyx perhaps looks a little more futuristic. For us, the Victrola marginally edges this one – although you'll have to pay just a little more for it. Whichever you opt for (and both are very good buys), enjoy the music.