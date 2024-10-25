It's a Model and it's looking good: VPI's Model One turntable is simply stunning

We're very used to good-looking turntables, so a new model needs to be pretty spectacular in the looks department to get our attention. And the Model One, the new high-end turntable from VPI, has definitely turned our heads. It looks absolutely stunning, and its specification is pretty special too.

The Model One has a new motor drive and platter module with a 500rpm belt-driven motor and a two-speed pulley. The inverted bearing minimises contact between it and the platter, reducing friction and boosting performance.

The star of the show is the new VPI-S tonearm. The 10-inch, S-shaped, statically balanced tonearm features solid aluminum architecture that VPI says eliminates tube resonances, and there's both vertical tracking adjustment in the arm base and azimuth adjustment in the headshell. Once again there are fancy bearings involved: ABEC 5 bearings for very low friction, long life and chatter reduction. And there's a single continuous length of high purity copper from the headshell all the way to the RCA connection for a pure audio signal.

VPI Model One turntable: key features and pricing

In addition to the above enhancements there's also a new 3-point floating suspension system that VPI says delivers "superior isolation" from external vibration, minimising motor noise and reducing vibrations from both internal and external sources.

This is a high end turntable with a price that puts it firmly into money-no-object territory, but it's also very upgradeable: it's part of the Forever Series, which is designed to last as long as that name suggests.

Both the Motor Drive and Platter Module have been made with a modular design that means it should be easy to service, adjust, replace or upgrade them; VPI promises that future upgrades or new models will seamlessly integrate with this platform, so you'll be able to take a Model One and make it a Model Two or a Model Three as time, tech and finances allow. And there's a 10-year warranty for extra peace of mind.

The Model One is distributed by Renaissance in the UK and Ireland, where it has an MSRP of £4,990 including VAT; in the US it'll be $5,250 plus sales tax (so around AU$7,919 or thereabouts). You can find out more at renaissanceaudio.co.uk/vpi.

