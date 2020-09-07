Best prepaid voice and data plans under Rs. 500

If there is one thing that sets India apart from the rest of the world is the cost of mobile Internet. The per GB cost of 4g data in India is the lowest across the globe. As a result of the recent market consolidation, even the cost of voice calls has come down considerably.

It is only very recently that the telecom companies in India decided to increase the price of calls made to other networks, however, with the current pandemic-driven lifestyle, data consumption has increased multifold

To further boost the usage and increase the offerings, brands like Airtel and Jio have started bundling in subscription for OTT platforms that help users watch the latest content without paying a dime extra. Here in this article, we are trying to cover the top recharges for Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone-Idea under a budget of Rs. 500.

It is worth noting that while these companies offer a variety of recharge options and these plans may suit people according to their requirements. It is important to assess your requirements and choose the relevant plan. While we try to keep this article updated with the latest plans, the offers mentioned here may change as these are based on the company’s discretion, hence it is advisable to verify the offer before recharging.

(Image credit: Jio Platforms)

Jio plans below Rs. 500

Jio can be credited for introducing the all-inclusive packs offering calls, data, and SMS catering to all the requirements of a typical user. The company offers various all-inclusive plans under Rs. 500 and some of them as below:

Jio Rs. 444 recharge plan

This plan is ideal for people looking for longer validity and more data within a budget. It offers 56 days of validity, 2GB of 4G data every day totalling up to 116 GB of high-speed data. Additionally, it offers unlimited calls from Jio to Jio numbers, 100 SMS a day, complimentary access to Jio apps and 2000 minutes of non-Jio calls during the entire plan term.

The highlight of this plan is the bundled services that Jio offers. It comes with complimentary access to JioCinema and various OTT content partners like Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Lucas, Voot, ErosNow, Alt Balaji, Paramount and SunNxt etc.

Apart from these, you also get access to JioSaavn for streaming your favourite music, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Jio Rs. 399 recharge plan

Another plan that offers a validity of 56 days but with 1.5GB of data every day. You get unlimited on-net calling and up to 2000 minutes of calls to other networks within the recharge validity period. This plan has 100 SMS a day and complimentary access to Jio services like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

This plan is ideal for users who do not mind getting 500Mb less data and access to a few OTT platforms to get 56 days of validity and free calls.

Jio Rs. 329 recharge plan

This is one of the most interesting plans offered by Jio that not many people know of. It offers a validity of 84 days, unlimited calls with the Jio network and up to 3000 minutes of calls to other networks along with a limit of 1000 SMS for the entire validity period. In terms of data, this plan only offers 6GB of 4G data for up to 84 days and offers complimentary access to Jio services like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

This long validity plan is ideal for people who have a home broadband connection or need bare minimum access to 4G data but need a long-term recharge for their Jio connections to make calls.

(Image credit: Airtel)

Airtel recharge plans below Rs. 500

Airtel offers a lot of interesting prepaid recharge options under Rs. 500 with quite a few value add-ons thrown in. We’ll cover a few of the best Airtel recharge plans for you here.

Airtel Rs. 449 recharge plan

This is Airtel’s response to Jio’s Rs. 444 plan that offers 2GB 4G every day, 100 SMS each every day and truly unlimited calls regardless of the network with a validity of 56 days.

Users also get complimentary access to Airtel Xstream premium offering access to Live TV Channels and unlimited access to movies and TV shows on Zee5, HOOQ etc. A free 4-week course on Shaw Academy and access to Wynk Music is also available with this plan.

Airtel Rs. 399 recharge plan

This plan offers 1.5GB of 4G data, truly unlimited calls regardless of the network, 100 SMS every day and subscription to Airtel Xstream premium offering access to Live TV Channels and unlimited access to movies and TV shows on Zee5, HOOQ etc. A free 4-week course on Shaw Academy and access to Wynk Music is also available with this plan. The validity of this plan is 56 days.

Airtel Rs. 379 recharge plan

This plan is ideal for users who prefer making calls rather than accessing data. This long-term plan offers 84 days of validity, truly unlimited calls, 900 SMS, and a total of 6GB of 4G data.

Additional benefits include a subscription to Airtel Xstream premium offering access to Live TV Channels and unlimited access to movies and TV shows on Zee5, HOOQ etc. A free 4-week course on Shaw Academy and access to Wynk Music is also available with this plan.

(Image credit: Vodafone Idea)

Vodafone-Idea recharge plans below Rs. 500

Vodafone-Idea has floated a new brand identity and will be now known as Vi after it got much-needed support from the Supreme Court of India that helped it to stay afloat. There were also reports that Verizon Communications and Amazon may invest more than $4 billion for a stake in Vodafone Idea. Here is a quick look at the best recharge plans for Vodafone-Idea users below Rs. 500.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan

This plan offers double the data providing access to 4GB of 4G data every day, truly unlimited calls to all the networks, 100 SMS every day for a validity period of 56 days. Unlike Jio and Airtel, Vodafone-Idea does not offer any complimentary access to OTT platforms.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan

This plan offers 1.5GB of 4G data every day, truly unlimited calls to all the networks, 100 SMS every day for a validity period of 56 days. There is no complimentary access to OTT platforms offered by the company instead users are offered 5GB extra data in this plan.