Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea tariff plans hike: All you need to know

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have announced hikes on the regular tariff plans. The new plans come into effect for Airtel and Vodafone customers starting December 3, while Jio customers still have the chance to continue using the existing tariffs until December 6.

Both Airtel and Vodafone registered record quarterly loss at Rs 50,921 crore and Rs 28,450 crores, respectively, during the third quarter. And the revised tariff plans are a way for the telecom operators to ensure sustainability in the Indian market.

Since the commercial roll-out of Jio, Reliance has been single-handedly dominating the telecom space with its aggressively priced plans that pushed leading telcos to lower the prices of their tariff plans to one-up Jio. However, that didn't happen, and the companies are now in massive dues as Jio races close to 500 million subscriber base.

Airtel revised tariff plans

(Image credit: Jio)

Airtel has released its revised tariff plans that will be applicable to users from December 3 across India. Moreover, the new plans come with additional Airtel Thanks benefits for customers.

Airtel's base tariffs start from Rs 19 with unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 150MB data. This plan remains unchanged and has been continued from the previous list of plans.

Moving on to Rs 49 plan, users will get a talk time of Rs 38.52 and 100MB data with a validity of 28 days. While the telecom operator cleverly lists the price increase per day as a minuscule 50 paise, this same plan was priced at Rs 35 earlier which is Rs 14 cheaper than the revised plan.

Similarly, Rs 65 plan that offered benefits worth Rs 130 talk time and 200 MB data for 28 days has been increased to Rs 79 and now comes with a talk time of Rs 63.95.

The Rs 129 plan which offered unlimited calls, 300 SMS and 2GB data with Airtel Xstream, Wynk, and Hello Tunes benefits has been revised to Rs 148 with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel has combined its Rs 169 and Rs 199 plans into a single Rs 248 plan with unlimited calls, 100 SMS and 1.5GB data per day. The company is also offering Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music Subscription, Hello Tunes access, and Anti-virus protection as a part of Airtel Thanks benefits.

Airtel's Rs 249 plan which offered unlimited calls with 100 SMS and 2GB data/day has been revised to Rs 298 with Airtel Thanks benefits.

The Rs 448 plan with unlimited calls, 100 SMS and 1.5GB data per day has been increased to Rs 598 with a validity of 84 days and additional benefits. Likewise, the previous Rs 499 plan with unlimited calls, 100 SMS and 2 GB data per day has been revised to Rs 698 and now comes with Airtel Thanks benefits.

The annual plan of Rs 998 that offered unlimited calls, 3600 SMS and 12GB data has been revised to Rs 1498 with 24GB data and additional benefits. Similarly, the Rs 1,699 annual plan that offered unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day and 1.5GB data per day will now cost Rs 2,398 with a validity of 365 days.

Vodafone-Idea revised tariff plans

Following suit, Vodafone-Idea has also increased the prices of its existing tariff plans along with combo vouchers. Unlike Airtel, Vodafone-Idea doesn't offer additional benefits with its revised tariff plans.

The unlimited packs with a validity of 28 days and unlimited voice calls start at Rs 149 with 2GB data and 300 SMS, followed by Rs 249 plan, which offers 1.5GB data/day and 100 SMS per day. The plans which offer 2GB and 3GB data per day are priced at Rs 299 and Rs 399, respectively.

Vodafone's unlimited plans with 84 days validity and unlimited calling start at Rs 379 for 6GB data and 1000 SMS followed by Rs 599 plan, which offers 1.5GB data per day and Rs 699 plan giving 2GB data per day along with 100 SMS/day.

With the revised plans, Vodafone is offering two annual packs with 365 days validity. The first one is priced at Rs 1,499 and offers unlimited calls with 24GB data and 3,600 SMS followed by Rs 2,399 plan that gives 1.5GB data per day along with 100 SMS/day.

In case users run out of data, Vodafone-Idea offers combo vouchers of Rs 49 and Rs 79 with a talk time of Rs 38 and Rs 64, respectively.

Reliance Jio revised tariff plans

Unlike Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, Reliance hasn't revealed its revised tariff plans yet. However, in a statement released to the press, the company states that its new All-in-One plans will be effective starting December 6 and are priced 40% higher than its current plans. However, the company reaffirms that customers will get "up to 300% more benefits" from its revised tariff plans.

It is expected that Reliance Jio will reveal its new all-in-one plans this week ahead of its December 6 deadline.

Currently, Jio's all-in-one plans start at Rs 149 with 36GB data and a validity of 24 days. It is followed by the Rs 222, Rs 333, Rs 444, and Rs 555 tariff plans with 56GB, 112GB, and 168GB data and a validity of 28 days, 56 days, and 84 days respectively.