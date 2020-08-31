Jio aims to democratize home broadband with plans starting at Rs. 399 per month

After dominating the telecom market, Reliance Jio Infocomm (generally referred to as Reliance Jio or even just Jio) now aims to disrupt the home broadband segment. The company has now announced new affordable plans for its JioFiber broadband starting at Rs. 399 per month offering truly unlimited internet access, 30 days no question asked trial period.

The revamped plans also include an Rs. 699 per month plan that offers data at 100 Mbps, Rs. 999 plan that offers 150 Mbps speed and an Rs. 1499 plan that offers 300 Mbps speed. All these plans are truly unlimited and do not come with an upper limit of usage.

The company has also announced that these plans include unlimited voice calling and symmetric data speeds which essentially means that the download and upload speeds will remain similar.

(Image credit: Jio)

JioFiber new plans

The revamped plans also offer a 4K set-top box free with plans above Rs. 999 offering paid subscription to 11 premium OTT apps while the Rs. 1499 plan offers a subscription to 12 OTT apps. These OTT applications include Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, ShemarooMe, LionsGatePlay, Voot etc.

Other plans that the company offers are an Rs. 2499 rental plan offering 500 Mbps speed up to 4000GB per month, an Rs. 3,499 plan offering 1Gbps speed up to 7,500 GB and an Rs. 8,499 plan offering 15,000 GB data per month.

Jio is now also offering a No-condition Free 30-day trial of 30 days to users registering from September 1 onwards. During this trial period, Jio will offer free internet at 150 Mbps though users need to pay fully refundable security of Rs. 1,500 and it does not include access to Jio Set-top box and OTT services. In case you want to test out the set-top box and the OTT apps, then Rs. 2500 needs to be paid as initial security.

These new plans are a drastic improvement over the erstwhile plans that came with a lot of riders and silly FUPs that rendered the “Fiber” moniker useless. Even the idea of limiting the upload speed to 10% of the download plan was not appreciated by the users.

However, with the introduction of these new and simpler plans, Reliance Jio has started a price war in the home-broadband segment and it would be interesting to see what its competitors - Airtel, Act Fiber, Tata Sky Broadband etc. decide to come up with.