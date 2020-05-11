Reliance Jio launches new plans for work-from-home professionals

Reliance Jio’s has launched a new annual work-from-home plan for Rs 2,399 with 2 GB daily data for professionals working from home and their families who use the internet for e-learning and entertainment. The existing Rs, 2121 work-from-home annual plan offered 1.5GB data per day.

Apart from this new annual plan, Jio has also come out with three new add-on plans specifically for those who work-from-home and perform data intensive tasks regularly. You can choose from add-on plans for Rs 151, Rs 201, and Rs 251.

The latest annual plan for Rs 2,399 offers 2GB high-speed data and validity for 365 days, which means that a user gets 730GB over a one-year timeframe. As with any data plan, upon depletion of allotted data, the speed is downgraded to 64 Kbps.

The plan offers free and unlimited Jio to Jio calling. It also offers Jio to non-Jio calling with a FUP limit of 12,000 minutes.

The plan offers free text messaging with a limit of 100 SMS as well as complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Compared to the latest annual plan, the previous annual plan for Rs 2,121 came with a daily high-speed data of 1.5GB and a validity of 336 days was inferior as it accounted for only 504GB of data during the time frame. However, both these annual plans offer the same voice, SMS and added benefits.

Work-from-home add-on plans

The validity of these plans depend on that of an existing plan. Here is a quick look:

Rs 151 add-on plan: this add-on plan offers 30GB data with no daily data limit

Rs 201 add-on plan: This work-from-home add-on plan offers 40GB data with no limit on the daily data

Rs 251 add-on plan: This work-from-home add-on plan offers 50GB data with no limit on the daily data.

Other than these work-from-home plans, Reliance is also offering 4G data vouchers which can be added to the existing plan’s validity. These plans also come with calling benefits apart from data.

There are a few more 4G data vouchers that double up as calling plans and can be used with an existing plan’s validity. They are priced at Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51, and Rs 101 and provide unlimited 800 MB data, 2GB, 6GB, and 12GB additional data respectively.

Reliance Jio has been doling out extra data as a freebie keeping in mind the current lockdown scenario, since the last week of March thereby keeping its existing customer base happy and loyal.