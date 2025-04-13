Verizon has just announced a three-year price guarantee on its unlimited plans

Thanks to a brand new promotion from Verizon, both new and existing customers will be able to lock in the price of a plan for three years.

From this week, customers can take advantage of this three-year price guarantee for both the carrier's excellent myPlan phone contracts and its myHome internet plans.

The carrier has recently introduced minor price increases for multi-line users recently so this week's promo comes at a convenient time. In short, it could be a good time to consider renewing your plan if you're looking to secure cheaper rates for a while.

As of writing, there's no indication of whether this price guarantee is a limited-time-only promotion or set to become a staple at the carrier. It's just been debuted alongside a fresh round of Verizon deals, however, which include the latest 5G phones for free alongside an unlimited plan without having to trade. I've included a few of my favorite deals just down below - as well as a handy alternative to Verizon if you're looking for a cheaper unlimited plan.

This week's best Verizon deals

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with an unlimited plan, plus discounts on accessories at Verizon

Verizon's current deal on the iPhone 16 Pro is the best I've seen on this stunning flagship. Unlike with previous promotions, right now you don't even need to trade-in to get this high-end device for free alongside a new line on an Ultimate unlimited plan. While the plan required here is the priciest option at the carrier, not having to trade-in is a superb bonus here - and you can also take advantage of some bundle discounts to get a cheap iPad and Apple Watch, too.

Apple iPhone 16e: free with a new line at Verizon

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly iPhone deal at Verizon, you could consider picking up the iPhone 16e. This new device, like the other iPhones, is available for free alongside a new unlimited line but you can get this one on the cheaper Welcome plan rather than needing a pricier line. If you're going for a more expensive line, it's worth noting that Verizon is currently giving the standard iPhone 16 away for free on either a Plus or Ultimate plan. Unless you're going for a line on the basic Welcome unlimited plan, then it definitely makes sense to opt for the pricier flagship device!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: free with an unlimited plan plus discounts on accessories

Verizon's just surprised us with the best deal yet on the stunning Galaxy S25 Ultra. Almost unbelievably, right now you don't even need a trade-in rebate to get this stunning premium device for free. All you need is a new line on the Ultimate unlimited plan, and the carrier is willing to waive the entire $1,200 cost of this device over the duration of your plan. Also, as a bonus, you can also get additional discounts on Samsung smartwatches and tablets , although these accessories aren't being given away for free, unlike some previous promotions.

Also consider Visible Wireless