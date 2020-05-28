New JioFiber plans offer up to 15,000GB at 1Gbps

JioFiber was announced in India back in September after all the hype. The service was limited to a few cities at the start and after a few months, it was expanded to several parts in India.

Now, with most of the public working from home and consuming a lot of data, JioFiber has announced a new plan which gives additional data benefits for existing users and new users can get double data offer for a limited period of time. Most of the additional data is valid for the annual plan which is optional. The new plans are now updated on the official site .

(Image credit: Jio)

New JioFiber plans

The new JioFiber offers provide up to 50% additional data for most plans and add at least 100 GB additional data for each plan that exists. However, the speed and price remain unchanged for all the plans. Also, the extra data is applicable for annual plans.

The basic Bronze plan gives an additional 100GB data which takes it to 350GB/mo with up to 100Mbps speed. The Silver plan users get 800GB FUP limit comparted to the 600GB with up to 100Mbps speed. The Gold plan now comes with 1,750GB data which is 500GB upgrade with up to 250Mbps speed. The Diamond plan gets over 1TB additional data taking the FUP tally to 4,000GB with up to 500Mbps speed.

The Platinum plan subscribers get 7,500GB data limit compared to the 5,000GB limit. The speed here is up to 1Gbps. Lastly, the top of the line and expensive Titanium plan gets an additional 5,000GB data which takes up the FUP limit to whopping 15,000GB with speeds up to 1Gbps.

JioFiber old plan vs new comparison

Plan name Old plan (speeds up to) new plan (speeds up to) Price/month Bronze 250GB @ 100Mbps 350GB @ 100Mbps Rs 699 Silver 600GB @ 100Mbps 800GB @ 100Mbps Rs 849 Gold 1,250GB @ 250Mbps 1750GB @ 250Mbps Rs 1,299 Diamond 2,750GB @ 500Mbps 4,000GB @ 500Mbps Rs 2,499 Platinum 5,000GB @ 1Gbps 7,500GB @ 1Gbps Rs 3,999 Titanium 10,000GB @ 1Gbps 15,000GB @ 1Gbps Rs 8,499

Note: additional data is valid for the annual plan only, which is optional.

Additionally, all plans get complimentary Jio services like voice calls, TV video calling, zero-latency gaming, home networking, and device security( up to 5 devices). The Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium plans get VR experience, premium content, and OTT apps.