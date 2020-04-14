JioFiber Rs 199 plan now available as an add-on to current plans

Reliance JioFiber rolled out an affordable Rs 199 plan (additional GST) at the end of December 2019 as a stand-alone offering. Today, the ISP is now also making the same plan available to users as an add-on over their current plans.

After the 1TB limit is reached, the speed drops to 1Mbps. Since this plan can act as a stand-alone and as an add-on, it’s a win-win for users. This is also the highest value-for-money plan in JioFiber’s arsenal whose plans have not wowed the audience after a highly-awaited debut.

As a standalone, this plan will cost Rs 940 over 28 days while an add-on will cost Rs 235 (with GST). The only downside seems to be the weekly recharge cycle that users will have to go through.

Also, users of the plan will not get access to Jio’s apps like JioTV, Jio Cinema, or other streaming apps if they don’t have it already. However, it does offer free voice calling.

Compared to even the top-tier Rs 849 plan, the Rs 199 subscription offers 5 times more data at 3.5 times lower price.

In related news, Reliance is working to expand JioFiber broadband connectivity in Delhi NCR region to support the increased data usage during the lockdown period. JioFiber subscriber base stood at 0.86 million at the end of 2019 but could improve with these plans and the expected lockdown extension till April 30.