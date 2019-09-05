Reliance JioFiber broadband plans revealed, starts from Rs 699 in India

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced tariff plans for JioFiber home broadband service in India. The base plan starts from Rs 699 and offers 100GB data with speeds upto 100Mbps. With the commercial launch of JioFiber service, Reliance Jio is also celebrating its third anniversary.

The telecom operator has a subscriber base of more than 340 million customers across India and it has been able to achieve this in a very short duration of its existence.

Reliance JioFiber is fiber-to-the-home service which has been in beta testing since 2018 across 0.5million homes in different towns of India. Meanwhile, the hype around JioFiber has gotten only bigger since as over 15 million people have registered for the home broadband service from 1,600 towns.

Reliance JioFiber tariff plans

(Image credit: Jio)

RIL has announced that subscription plans for its home broadband service start at Rs 699 for the Bronze plan with 100GB worth data at 100Mbps. There are a total of six tariff plans for JioFiber and we're breaking each of them down for you.

JioFiber monthly pre-paid plans will offer high speed data, unlimited voice calling, TV video calling, gaming, home networking, device security by Norton, Jio Holoboard VR experiences, First Day-First Show movies and special sports content.

JioFiber Bronze plan: ₹699



1. This plan offers speeds upto 100Mbps with 100GB + 50GB extra data as an introductory offer for 6 months.

2. It comes with unlimited voice calls, TV video calling facility, gaming, home networking and device security.

3. What's missing from this plan is VR and Premium Content.



1. This plan comes with 200GB monthly data + 200GB extra data for six months.

2. Everything else including speeds and services are the same as the Bronze plan.



1. The Gold plan offers speeds upto 250Mbps and comes with 500GB data in addition to 250GB extra data.

2. Rest of the services remain the same as Bronze and Silver plans.



1. This is a JioFiber Premium plan and comes with 1.25TB data and 250GB extra data for six months.

2. It offers broadband speeds upto 500Mbps.

3. All other services remain the same as Bronze, Silver and Gold plans with the addition of VR experience and Premium content in the form of First Day-First Show movies.



1. Another Premium plan comes with 2.5TB data and speeds upto 1Gbps. No additional data with this plan.

2. Every other service remains the same as the Diamond plan.



1. The ultimate JioFiber plan comes with 5TB data and speeds upto 1Gbps.

2. All the other services like gaming and First Day-First Show remain same as Diamond and Platinum plans.

As JioFiber is a combination of super fast internet, TV and landline services, it comes with a 4K set-top box that can receive broadcast signals from local cable operators such as Den and Hathway. In addition, Reliance has also announced that calls from Jio FixedLine numbers will be free forever.

What happens to Preview customers?

Jio has stated that the customers who are using JioFiber Preview Offer will be migrated to paid plans. The company executives are tasked with handling this transition and will get in touch with the Preview users.

In the interim, JioFiber Preview users can continue using broadband and landline service as they were previously.

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer with free TV

Under the JioFiber Welcome Offer, customers subscribing to Jio Forever Annual plans will get a free television or a Home Gateway along with a 4K set-top box. In addition, Jio Forever Annual plans will come with subscriptions to OTT apps.

The Jio Forever Annual Plans start from Rs 1,299 for the Gold plan followed by Diamond, Platinum and Titanium plans.

Reliance JioFiber cities

The company has revealed that its JioFiber services will roll-out in different towns of India in a phased manner. So, it might take a while for JioFiber to come to your locality or RWA society.

You can head to fiber.jio.com and register for JioFiber by providing your address.