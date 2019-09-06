How to book Reliance JioFiber home broadband service?

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has finally launched its much awaited JioFiber home broadband service in India. On September 5, the service was commercially rolled out across various cities of India offering upto 1Gbps of internet connectivity.

Reliance JioFiber service comes with high-speed broadband, OTT apps, unlimited landline calling, TV video conferencing, Jio Games, home networking solution, Norton device security, VR experiences and premium content.

The monthly rental for broadband service starts at Rs 699 for the Bronze plan and goes all the way up to Rs 8,499 for the Titanium plan.

How to get JioFiber connection for your home?

JioFiber home broadband services are being rolled out in a phased manner across all of India. The fiber broadband was in the beta testing stage from the past one year in more than 0.5 million homes. Reliance Jio plans to reach over 20 million houses and connect 15 million businesses in the next 12 months.

To check if JioFiber is available in your locality or RWA society,

1. Visit jio.com/fiber or open MyJio app on your smartphone.

2. Provide your address and fill out the form with your e-mail ID and phone number.

3. Reliance Jio executives will get back to you when the service is deployed in your area. If the service is already present, one will still need to register on the website or on the app.

Do note that Reliance Jio will prioritize the deployment of its broadband services based on the number of registrations it gets from a particular area. In case you stay in a RWA society, you can register for JioFiber on behalf of your society and the representatives will get in touch.

Additionally, you can get in touch with JioFiber over WhatsApp by sending "Hello" to 70008-70008. This number needs to be saved in the contacts list before you can send the WhatsApp message.