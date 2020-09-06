After Jio, Airtel starts offering unlimited data on Xstream home fiber plans

Days after Reliance Jio came up with new home broadband plans, Airtel has also announced that it is removing the data caps from its Xstream Fiber home broadband connections.

In a bid to counter Reliance’s move, Airtel is now also bundling a 4K Android TV box and subscription to premium OTT services apart from providing unlimited voice calls.

With two of the biggest ISPs in the country offering limitless broadband connection with OTT subscriptions bundled, it is set to ignite a new price war in the country as most ISPs till now had been following a FUP model with their broadband connections.

Interestingly these new data offers are coming at a time when major telcos including Airtel and Jio are pushing hard to increase the floor pricing of mobile internet. These companies, which have been offering the cheapest mobile data plans till now, are looking to increase the cost of mobile internet up to Rs. 100 per GB.

New Airtel Xstream Broadband plans and benefits

Airtel’s new plans will be available to the users starting September 7 with a refundable security deposit of Rs. 1,500. The new plans start at Rs. 499 per month offering unlimited data at 40 Mbps speed and will include unlimited voice calls and Airtel Xsteam 4K TV Box along with a subscription to 7 different OTT applications and studios including - Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5. Airtel is also offering free subscriptions to Wynk Music application that allows streaming of music and Airtel BlueJeans for video conferencing.

Similarly, the 100 Mbps plan will be available at Rs. 799, upto 200 Mbps plan is priced at Rs. 999, 300 Mbps plan is pegged at Rs. 1,499 and the plan offering 1Gbps speed is pegged at Rs. 3,999 per month. Other features on all these plans include unlimited data access, unlimited voice calls, OTT subscription and Xstream 4K TV box.

We’ve reached out to Airtel to get a clarity around the upper limit of data usage on these plans and availability of benefits to the existing Xstrem fiber users. We will update this section as we get clarification.