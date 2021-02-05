ASUS ROG’s First APAC Championship announced

The ROG Masters Asia Pacific is set to go live soon and the top three Indian CS:GO teams from the event will represent the country. The teams stand to get $10,000 if they win the tournament.

Asus is set to hold the ROG Masters Asia Pacific eSports tournament from March to April 2021. And keeping in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting travel around the region, the tournament will be conducted entirely online, with quarterfinal to final matches livestreamed.

The ROG Masters tournament will feature Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) as the official game title and will pit the best professional teams from their market and in the region.

ROG APAC 2021: Details

The tournament will see various teams from 15 markets across the region vying for the chance to be crowned as the first ROG Masters Asia Pacific Edition CS:GO Champion. The tournament will be played in three stages over the course of 2 months

- Country qualifiers

- Country finals

- Asia Pacific finals

Country qualifiers matches for India will start in the second week of April 2021; April 8 and the finals to be held on April 10. The India finals to find the top three teams to represent the country will be livestreamed live on April 10.

The thee qualifying teams from India finals will stand to win $800 for first place, $400 for second place, $200 for third place. They will then go on to the Asia Pacific finals with the chance to win the championship. ROG Masters APAC Championship final prize money includes $10,000 for the winner, $3,500 for the runner-up and $1,500 for the team in third position.

Registration for the first ROG Masters Asia Pacific tournament opens on February 8 on the tournament’s official website, and closes on February 28, 2021.