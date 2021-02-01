Asus ROG Academy launched to support upcoming eSports players in India

Asus has announced a new program for gamers in India called ROG Academy. The Asus ROG Academy will empower gamers in India and the program will help identity PC gamers thorough a screening process. The company will also provide them with a platform to improve their skills and prepare for professional-level gaming.

With Asus plaining to build a strong gaming ecosystem in India, this new ROG Academy initiative is testimony to India being an important market for Asus. Asus ROG will be providing tournament-ready gaming equipment and high-quality technology to gamers, with professional mentorship through this initiative.

Asus ROG Academy

(Image credit: Asus)

The ROG Academy is a yearlong- program which is divided into four sessions, one per quarter. It is aimed at strengthening the E-sports talent pool in India. The shortlisted team and players will go through the selection process divided into different phases which will culminate into 6 select players becoming part of a 3-month long session for the first quarter.

The activities during the period include individual skill training, mentorship from the coach to teamwork, communication, and high-level concepts used in the highest level of competition. The exercises, schedule and entire program will be specifically designed keeping in mind the title and the existing skillsets of the players who will be a part of it.

For the inaugural season, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive will be the official title. The panelists will include representatives from Asus ROG, partners, and CS:GO. The company will provide Rs 1,00,000 as a prize to all the final 6 players, once they will complete their 3-month training successfully. In addition, the players will also get Rs 15,000 as a stipend as well as a bonus on a monthly basis during the training period.

The six players will continue to represent the brand for additional 3 months while participating in any tournaments or events post completing 3 months training program successfully.

How to apply for ROG Academy

If you are a hardcore PC gamer, here is how you can apply and stand a chance to win the prize and get full training. To apply, one must be aged 16 and above and gamers aged between 16 to 18 will have to provide a consent letter from their parents. You can head to the ROG Academy registration page and fill up the details and submit your application. The registration is currently open and will close on February 10.

After registrations, participants will have to go through a screening process which will include showcasing their abilities in the open tryouts where they will be judged by a Jury. The top six participants chosen from the tryouts phase will receive admission into the program.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech?

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!