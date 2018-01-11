Android Oreo finally lands on the OnePlus 5

Android Oreo was supposed to arrive on the OnePlus 5 during December, but an unnamed bug held it up, however, it now seems the bug has been squashed, as Oreo has once again begun rolling out to OnePlus 5 handsets.

It’s a staged rollout, so you might not have it yet, but if not it should hit your phone soon as an OTA (over the air) update named OxygenOS 5.0.1.

It brings with it a handful of new features and improvements, including standard Android Oreo features and some updates of the company’s own devising.

New and improved

Highlights include a Parallel Apps feature, which lets you log in to a single app with multiple accounts, and a new design for the camera UI and quick settings.

Your photos might now look better too, thanks to optimizations to photo quality and a new beauty effect for Portrait Mode.

The update also includes various other optimizations and bug fixes, as well as the December 2017 security patch. Note however that it won’t work if you have an unlocked bootloader – you’ll first need to back your data up and re-lock your device if you want the latest version of Android.

Via Android Central