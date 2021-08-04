Alienware m15 R5 and R6 gaming laptops launched in India

Alienware has launched two new gaming laptops in India, the Alienware m15 R5 and Alienware m15 R6. The R6 gaming laptops feature 11th generation Intel Core processors while the R5 features AMD Ryzen R7-5800 H-Series Mobile Processors and both laptops feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs.

The Alienware m15 R5 starts at Rs 1,34,990 including GST while the Alienware m15 R6 starts at Rs 1,59,990 including GST. Both the models are available for purchase on Dell's own website.

(Image credit: Dell)

Alienware m15 R5 and R6: Specs and features

Like we mentioned above, the Alienware m15 R5 comes with AMD Ryzen R7-5800 H-Series Mobile Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs. While the Alienware m15 R6 features the Core i7-11800H Tiger Lake-H CPU.

Graphics options on both laptops range from the NVIDIA RTX 3060 to the RTX 3080 Laptop GPUs which offer the Dynamic Boost feature up to 10W. It comes with a standard Alienware mSeries 4-Zone AlienFX RGB keyboard with 1.7mm key travel which includes anti-ghosting technology. The Alienware HD (1280x720 resolution) camera supports dual-array microphones with Windows Hello IR for biometric experiences.

The 15-inch Alienware notebooks feature up to FHD 165Hz or QHD 240Hz panels. All three displays include ComfortView Plus hardware-based low blue-light technology and TUV certification. Both laptops have NVIDIA G-Sync enabled and Advanced Optimus technology on the 240Hz display and include a 240W power adapter.

The laptops also feature 3200MHz DDR4 memory that is user-upgradeable post-purchase with two SO-DIMM slots. It comes with Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology focused on performance using load-balanced copper heat pipes and liquid-crystal polymer fans.

Both the R5 and R6 come with Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 wireless and an array of ports including an HDMI 2.1 port for 4K/120Hz native experiences with external displays as well as a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port among others. Both models come in ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ colour variant with High Endurance Clear Coat and Silky-Smooth paint formula.