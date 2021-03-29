Alienware M15 AMD Ryzen Edition leak could be bad news for Intel

AMD appears to be convincing more laptop OEMs to include Ryzen processor options, as it looks like Dell’s next Alienware M15 will ship with an AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU.

That’s according to Twitter leaker Rogame, who has uncovered laptop benchmark listings featuring multiple Alienware M15 R5 laptops. Currently, Dell is only selling Alienware M15 and R3 and R4 options, which ship with 10th-generation Intel Core CPU options.

👀Alienware Alienware m15 Ryzen Ed. R55800H + RTX 30605900HX + RTX 3070 pic.twitter.com/mmZvvkzlhfMarch 26, 2021 See more

If the leaked benchmarks are anything to go by, the so-called Alienware M15 R5 will offer different Ryzen CPU options. The top-end variant appears to be powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, while two mother variants will ship with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and either an RTX 3070 or RTX 3060 GPU, respectively.

According to the leak, all three Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 models will come equipped with 16GB RAM, an NVMe SSD and the same 15-inch FHD 144Hz display panel as the current Alienware M15 models.

If anything like Dell’s current Intel-powered Alienware M15 R4 laptops, it’s likely better display options will be on offer, though there’s no word on a 17-inch model.

Dell isn’t the only gaming laptop maker that’s looking to offer AMD Ryzen CPU options, according to rumors. A recent leak suggests the incoming Razer Blade 14 will use an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

There’s also talk that the next-generation Dell G15 and HP Omen 15 laptops will also be available with AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs and Nvidia RTX 3000 graphics.

Via Hexus