Adobe’s entire creative suite just got super cheap for students

Adobe’s entire creative suite of applications just got super cheap if you’re a school student.

Today Adobe announced a new $5 (about £4, AU$7) annual pricing plan that gives students in kindergarten through the 12th grade access to its full suite of Creative Cloud software. The deal starts May 15, and applies to schools purchasing a minimum of 500 licenses.

That’s a steep discount from the original price of $25 (about £18, AU$33) per student per year, for a minimum of 100 licenses.

Now when we say the whole creative suite, we really mean every piece of software found in Creative Cloud, including Photoshop, Lightroom, InDesign, After Effects, Premiere, and many others. Everything the modern digital artist needs to produce art, video and more.

The new educational pricing will go into effect for students in the US, Europe, Japan, New Zealand and India initially. However, Adobe plans to roll out the discount in other countries as well.

Unfortunately, college students and everyone else not in school won’t be able to take advantage of this deal, so unless their university ponies up for a deal, all app access will continue to cost $19 per month on an individual level.

