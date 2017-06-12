10 most exciting PC games spotted at the PC Gaming Show 2017

Gaming in the world of the overclockers has always felt like an afterthought at E3, but recent years have seen AMD, Nvidia, Intel and more show some serious investment and attention in the year's most massive games expo.

2017’s iteration of the PC Gaming Show was the biggest one yet, and featured some of the most exciting games from triple-A giants to finely-tuned indie darlings ready to dazzle.

Over the next few slides we’ll unveil the return of a real-time strategy giant, a neon-lit 2D platformer, an anthropomorphic isometric hack ‘n’ slasher and a multiplayer shooter with eyes on triple-A stardom. Oh, and a game that’s basically Harvest Moon meets Pokemon.

Who says PC games are all the same, eh?