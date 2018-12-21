Where to watch Die Hard: stream online from anywhere this Christmas

Christmas is coming, which can mean only one thing. No, not a big red suited fellow - John McClane in a filthy vest swinging from the rooftop of Nakatomi Plaza. What could be more Christmassy? Here's how to watch the action classic this Christmas with a Die Hard stream.

Die Hard - fact file Year: 1988

Run time: 114 mins

Director: John McTiernan

Stars: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 93%

Die Hard has been a topic of debate for years as to whether it's a Christmas film or not. The fact it's on every Christmas, features a dead guy in a jumper that says Ho-Ho-Ho as a taunt, has the Run DMC Christmas In Hollis song and is set at Christmas time all point to yes – yes this is a Chrimbo classic.

Glad we have that cleared up. The next issue is how to watch it. Every year this film is at a premium so you might catch it on terrestrial TV if you're lucky. But you want to stream it at your leisure, right?

So where can you stream Die Hard? Below we've rounded up the streaming services that are showing the film in the US, UK, Canada and Australia for you to watch. Nobody showing the film where you are? Well we've got a trick to help you there, too.

Can I watch Die Hard on Netflix?

No luck this Christmas season action movie fans. It's a No-No-No from the Netflix geo-locations we checked, we're afraid. Shame, because we're sure we've seen it during the rest of the year...

Can I watch Die Hard on Amazon Prime Video?

It doesn't look like it, sorry. But that's not to say you can't watch the movie. There are lots of other options listed below and organised by your region - you'll just have to pay to rent or buy it online.

Where to stream Die Hard in the US

Shock horror, Die Hard isn't being streamed by any of the major subscription services this year in the US. So, while you won't get the film as part of your monthly deal, you can still grab it as a rental from these options:

PlayStation - $2.99

Amazon - $3.99

YouTube - $3.99

Apple TV - $3.99

Google Play - $3.99

Vudu - $3.99

Where to stream Die Hard in the UK

Sky has got into the Christmas spirit by making the film available there - Yippee-Ki-Yay! That means you're in luck if you already subscribe to Sky Cinema, or want all the films you can handle with a Now TV pass:

Sky Cinema (subscribers only, or £3.49)

Now TV - £11.99 for one month

PlayStation - £2.49

Microsoft - £2.49

Chili Cinema - £3.99

Rakuten TV - £3.49

Amazon - £3.49

YouTube - £3.49

Apple TV - £3.49

Google Play - £3.49

TalkTalk TV - £3.95

Where to stream Die Hard in Canada

Canada is offering Die Hard via a subscription stream this year, in the form of Crave. Or, if you're looking at a one-off payment, pick from these options:

Crave - free to subscribers

Cineplex - $3.99

PlayStation - $3.99

YouTube - $4.99

Apple TV - $4.99

Google Play - $4.99

Where to stream Die Hard in Australia

No Netflix this year Australians, sorry. That means you'll need to pay for a rental to enjoy the movie but don't fret, there are plenty of options.

These are the places that will rent it to you:

Foxtel - free to subscribers

Apple TV - $4.99

PlayStation - $3.99

YouTube - $4.99

Google Play - $4.99

Microsoft - $3.99

How to stream Die Hard from anywhere in the world

We're guessing that there should a be a rental or buying option in most places around the globe for this utter classic. But in case there's not, we have a bit of a workaround that may just sort you out.

It involves downloading and installing a VPN . By doing so, you can effectively alter the IP address of your laptop (or mobile or tablet or streaming device, etc) which then means you appear in another country altogether. Specifically, a country that's streaming Die Hard.

We've tested and reviewed more than 100 VPN services and we think that ExpressVPN is the very best . It's compatible with all manner of devices, is consistently lag-free, super secure and an absolute doddle to operate, too.

Where can I watch using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the film from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

