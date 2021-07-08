Sony State of Play July 2021: how to watch the PlayStation livestream

Sony's latest State of Play event is set to provide an extended look at Arcane Studios upcoming FPS, Deathloop, and if you want to catch all the action live as it happens, then you're in the right place.

The State of Play event takes place on July 8 (that's today!), with Sony promising a nine-minute look at Deathloop's time-twisted world. The State of Play event will also provide some updates on exciting indie and third-party titles, which means the full show will last around 30 minutes.

Sony has stressed that today's State of Play event will not include updates on God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, or PSVR 2, so keep that in mind.

Want to catch all the action live as it happens? Read on for how to watch today's Sony State of Play live stream.

How to watch Sony State of Play livestream

The State of Play event takes place on July 8 at 2pm PDT / 10pm BST / 5pm EDT (or on July 9 at 7am AEST).

You can tune in via Twitch or YouTube, or watch all the action right here via the embedded video above.

The showcase is due to last 30 minutes, with nine minutes focusing on Deathloop being shown, and the rest of the show providing updates on indie and third-party games.

Sony State of Play: what we expect to see

(Image credit: Bethesda)

According to Sony, this State of Play event will focus primarily on Deathloop, and should provide a closer look at Arkane Studios highly-anticipated first-person shooter.

We already know that Deathloop is due to release on September 14, 2021, so we're expecting a more detailed explanation on how the game's time loop elements work and a couple of nice surprises.

We're hoping that, in addition to shedding some light on what's new with Deathloop, that this showcase will also reveal some key dates for third-party titles and show off a couple of intriguing looking indie games for PS5.