Premier League 19/20 live stream: how to watch every game online and from anywhere

As Premier League football now starts its jam-packed run into Christmas, the table is starting now to take shape. Can anybody derail Liverpool's incredible start to the season? You've come through the right turnstile to discover how to get a Premier League live stream - from wherever you are - and find out.

The 19-20 Premier League season has so far treated us to the usual array of shock results, Jurgen Klopp soundbites and Manchester City goals. Yep, football has returned to grounds across England and, in turn, to your screen - and this time with added VAR controversies! Man City are hoping to clinch their third Premier League title on the trot, with Liverpool out for revenge following their final day heartbreak last season.

Arsenal and Frank Lampard's Chelsea are near the top of the table in the first few weeks, while Man United and Tottenham Hotspur have so far flopped. The likes of Leicester City and Crystal Palace are the surprise packages, with Brendan Rodgers and Roy Hodgson showing what domestic managers can achieve at the highest level.

Elsewhere, Norwich and Sheffield United join in the top tier fun, having been promoted from the Championship, along with an Aston Villa side that has been almost completely overhauled since their play-off triumph in May.

Football, soccer, whatever you call it in your corner of the world...you can watch every minute of the action broadcast in your region by following our guide below to getting a Premier League live stream - no matter where you are on Earth.

Cricket fan too? Here's how to watch every Test with an Ashes live stream

If you're abroad for this round of Premier League fixtures but just can't bear to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Premier League watching countries around the world. But even if you're away from your home coverage, you can always use a VPN to dial back into your country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months free on an annual plan 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming 3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

Virtual Private Networks have some pretty nifty other uses in addition to letting you to watch sport and TV from other locales. For starters, their encrypted nature means that the information you exchange on a daily basis online is kept safely away from prying eyes. And they also help to get around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries.

How to stream the Premier League live in the UK

What about the non-televised games? Footy fans in the US, India, Canada and Australia all have live access to every Premier League game - even the 3pm Saturday kick-offs. That's not the case or fans in the UK however. Despite being the home of the Premier League, UK viewers have to contend with some pretty harsh restrictions, with only a fraction of the league's 390 games broadcast live in the region.

Subscription services Sky Sports and BT Sport once again hold most of the live broadcast rights for the Premier League football in the UK, with the free-to-air BBC limited to highlights via Match of the Day. Sky continues to dominate the coverage, with the rights to show 128 games in multiple time slots during the 2019/20 season, while while BT has 32 Saturday lunchtime matches and 20 mid-week games.

Sky will again be offering broadcasts of all its matches in Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos to Sky Q subscribers, while BT have launched their new BT Sport Ultimate channel which goes one step further - with broadcasts set to be presented in glorious HDR.

If you're looking to stream Sky's televised matches on the go, a Sky Sports subscription enables you to watch on mobile, tablet and PC via the Sky Go service. You can also stream live via Now TV, which offers attractive passes for Sky Sports starting at £8.99 per day to £33.99 for a month pass. Or go all out and splash £199 for the next 10 months - the best value of all!

For BT Sport subscribers, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go for mobile or PC streaming of their games.

Alongside the two main broadcasters, there's a new player in town this season. Amazon is due to show all 10 live matches being played on Boxing Day plus another full round of ten midweek fixtures in December. For the matches shown exclusively via Amazon, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership. In theory you could watch these games for free if you time things right as Amazon is currently offering non-subscribers a free 30-day-trial of the service, with the service otherwise costing £7.99 a month.

If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the televised Premier League games as per above, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch the EPL: US live streams

In the US, NBC and Telemundo remains the exclusive rights holders for showing live Premier League matches in English and Spanish. NBC have changed things up slightly for the new season, however, with two separate tiers to their coverage.

The new Matchday Pass costs $39.99 and will show 140 exclusive live games - that's a minimum of four games per club over the course of the season. This tier doesn't include access to NBC's replay broadcast which is often handy for those inconviniantly early kick off times on the west coast.

If you're willing to shell out $64.99 for the top-tier Premier League Pass, you'll get access to all 380 matches live, plus highlights, analysis and on-demand replays.

Whichever flavour of NBC's service you go for, the broadcasts are available on iOS, Android phones and tablets, desktop web browsers, Apple TV (Gen 4), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AndroidTV and Chromecast devices connected via HDMI via NBC's dedicated app.

If you're outside of the States and want to tune in to NBC's coverage, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Premier League soccer in Canada

Its all change in Canada for the 2019/20 season, with online sports upstarts DAZN replacing SportsNet and TSN as the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches.

The network is set to show all 380 fixtures live, as is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150.

The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs.

Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Premier League soccer in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – yep, all 380 of them. Those braving the unsociable kick-off times can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store.

If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch the Premier League in New Zealand

Bye, bye BeIN Sport, the new place to go for Premier League football in New Zealand is now streaming service Spark Sport which has snagged the rights to show all 380 games live.

Spark is offering a one-month free trial, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month.

Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year.

If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

Star Sports subscribers in India join those who are able to watch every single game of the Premier League season live. Either the Star Sports Select 1 or 2 channels will be showing each game from the 2019/20 season.

For subscribers wanting to live stream games on the move via a mobile device, the Hotstar app is the platform you need, available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

Catch all your favorites with our guide to the best sports streaming sites

How to stream all the online action straight to you TV The ability to live stream all the football to your phone or tablet is undeniably useful - you don't have to miss a single goal, even if you're out of the house. But if you want to stream the Premier League from the internet to your TV, then picking up a streaming box might be useful. Check out our guide to the best streaming media players, where the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire are all included.

Who are the Premier League champions? Notching up an incredible 14 straight wins in their final 14 matches, Manchester City pipped Liverpool on the last day of the season to win the 18/19 Premier League title.

Who are favourites to win the 19/20 Premier League? In line with their finishing positions of last season, Betfair.com have unsurprisingly installed Manchester City as favourites, with Liverpool and Spurs following in close behind. You can also get 2000/1 on Brighton having a somewhat miraculous change in fortunes to win the title for the first time. Good luck!

What teams are playing in this season's Premier League? Newcomers this year are Championship winners Norwich, Sheffield United and free-spending Aston Villa, who were all promoted at the expense of relegated trio Cardiff, Fulham and Huddersfield.

What is the format of the Premier League? England’s top division is made up of 20 teams, with each club playing each other home and away across the season, making for a total of 380 matches. Three points are awarded for a win and one point for a draw. The teams that finish in the bottom three of the league table at the end of the campaign are relegated to the Championship – the second tier of English football.