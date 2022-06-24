Lightning vs Avalanche live stream: how to watch 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 5 online – Colorado on the brink of glory

The Avs are one win away from their first Stanley Cup since 2001, after a finale that could go down in NHL lore. On his comeback less than three weeks after hand surgery, Nazem Kadri scored a spectacular winner in overtime to send the Colorado roster into delirium, and push the Bolts to the brink of their first Stanley Cup series defeat in more than three years. There's plenty of fight still left in Jon Cooper, so read on as we explain how to watch a Tampa Bay Lightning vs Colorado Avalanche live stream and see the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals Game 5 online from wherever you are.

Most people weren't even expecting Kadri to make the bench, let alone win the game, and the puck getting stuck in the roof of the net to keep us all guessing made an instantly iconic moment wilder still. Cooper wasn't happy about Nathan MacKinnon still being on the ice when Kadri received the puck, but it was far from unusual, and most of the Lightning players saw it differently to their coach.

Teams down 3-1 in best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals series are 1-35 over the years, but that'll mean nothing to the Bolts, who are are out to prove that they're a once-in-a-generation team. The two-time defending champions have a chance to do what no other franchise has done since the great New York Islanders dynasty of the '80s - win back-to-back-to-back titles.

The Avs are good closers but the Lightning don't know when they're beaten. They looked down and out against the Maple leafs in the first round but overturned a 3-2 deficit to advance, and they looked done in the ECF against the Rangers before a magnificent turnaround. Can they do it on the biggest stage of all?

2022 Stanley Cup Finals schedule

All times are given in ET

Game 1: Lightning 3 - 4 Avalanche

Game 2: Lightning 0 - 7 Avalanche

Game 3: Avalanche 2 - 6 Lightning

Game 4: Avalanche 3 - 2 Lightning

- 2 Lightning Lightning vs Avalanche Game 5: Friday June 24, 8pm

Avalanche vs Lightning Game 6*: Sunday June 26, 8pm

Lightning vs Avalanche Game 7*: Tuesday June 28, 8pm

(* = if required)

How to watch Lightning vs Avalanche: live stream Stanley Cup Finals FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) NHL fans in Canada are amongst the luckiest in the world, as the entire 2022 Stanley Cup Finals series is being live streamed for free on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab). The full Lightning vs Avalanche schedule is listed above, but the main thing you need to know is that every game is scheduled to start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Every game is also being shown on the CBC and Sportsnet TV channels, as well as on SN Now, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. But why pay when you can watch Lightning vs Avalanche for free on CBC Sports?

How to watch Lightning vs Avalanche: live stream 2022 Stanley Cup Finals in the US without cable

How to watch NHL: live stream Stanley Cup Finals 2022 in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, the NHL Stanley Cup Finals are being shown on Premier Sports, but be warned that each game of the Lightning vs Avalanche series is set to get underway at 1am BST. Premier Sports has exclusive rights to the NHL in the UK. It's available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media (opens in new tab). The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation.

