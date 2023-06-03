Panthers vs Golden Knights live stream: how to watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals, Game 1

Watch a Panthers vs Golden Knights live stream

The Panthers vs Golden Knights (Game 1) will be live on ESPN in the US. In Canada, fans can watch a free Panthers vs Golden Knights live stream on CBC Sports. Aussies can tune in via Kayo, while Brits can watch on Viaplay. Read on for full details of how to watch the Panthers vs Golden Knights in Game 1 of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals.

Panthers vs Golden Knights TV schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Game 1: Sat, Jun 3, 8pm ET – TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC Game 2: Mon, Jun 5, 8pm ET – TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC Game 3: Thu, Jun 8, 8pm ET – TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC Game 4: Sat, Jun 10, 8pm ET – TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC *Game 5: Tue, Jun 13, 8pm ET – TNT, truTV, SN, CBC *Game 6: Fri, Jun 16, 8pm ET – TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC *Game 7: Mon, Jun 19, 98m ET – TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC FREE stream: CBC Gem (CA) Use ExpressVPN to watch any NHL stream Global streams: Viaplay (UK) | Kayo Sports (AUS) US without cable: Sling $10 discount

Panthers vs Golden Knights preview

A brand new name is about to be etched onto the Stanley Cup, with both the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights aiming to win the NHL Playoffs for the very first time. As the top seeds in the West, Bruce Cassidy's Knights have matched their potential by reaching this stage. The Panthers, on the other hand...

Paul Maurice's rag-tag group scraped into the postseason by the skin of their teeth, and they've been running riot ever since. Their comeback defeat of the history-making Bruins was arguably the greatest upset this competition has ever seen, and Matthew Tkachuk's last-gasp winner against the Canes has only gilded their legend.

However, the Panthers have got here by playing as if they had nothing to lose. Now they do. They've only got to this stage once before, 27 years ago, while Maurice's only previous trip to the Stanley Cup Finals also ended in heartache, back in 2002.

By some quirk of fate, this also happens to be the Golden Knights' second ever championship series appearance, after the franchise fell at the final hurdle at the end of its inaugural season. And like his opposite number, Cassidy has made it here once before as a coach, but was unable to make it stick.

Do Tkachuk and Sergei Bobrovsky have one more job in them, or will Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault prove too strong? Here's how to watch a Panthers vs Golden Knights live stream no matter where you are. The puck drops for Game 1 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday.

How to watch Panthers vs Golden Knights: live stream for FREE in Canada

In Canada, both CBC Sports and Sportsnet are showing every single game of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals. That means you can watch a free Panthers vs Golden Knights live stream on CBC Gem. You can pay $4.99 per month for ad-free access to CBC Gem's on-demand library, but if you don't mind sitting through commercials you don't need to pay a thing. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, a VPN is all you need to watch the action as you would at home. For Sportsnet, an SN Now subscription costs $14.99 per month, $49.99 for four months, or $149.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $249.99 per year, and nets you WWE Network and coverage of the United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby.

How to watch Stanley Cup Finals from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the Panthers vs Golden Knights from somewhere other than your home country, you'll soon find a problem – geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

Use a VPN to live stream Stanley Cup Finals from anywhere:

Panthers vs Golden Knights live stream: watch Stanley Cup Finals in the US without cable

In the US, every game of the Panthers vs Golden Knights series is being shown live on TNT and truTV, while TBS is showing all but Game 5. That means you only need one of those channels to tune in. Stream Panthers vs Golden Knights live without cable Sling TV's Orange package offers TNT and TBS in most major markets. It costs $40 a month but you can get $10 off your first month. truTV is available via Sling's Blue package, which costs slightly more – $45 per month albeit with $10 off your first month. Travelling abroad? Use a VPN to watch Sling from outside the USA.

Panthers vs Golden Knights: live stream NHL Stanley Cup Finals in the UK

Viaplay is the exclusive NHL broadcaster in the UK and is showing every game of the Panthers vs Golden Knights series. You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for Stanley Cup Finals coverage, which costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. As well as the NHL, Viaplay has the rights to La Liga football, the United Rugby Championship, the rugby league Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

How to watch NHL Stanley Cup Finals: live stream Panthers vs Golden Knights in Australia