Stars vs Golden Knights live stream: how to watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final, Game 3

Watch a Stars vs Golden Knights live stream

The Stars vs Golden Knights (Game 3) will be live on ESPN in the US. In Canada, fans can watch a free Stars vs Golden Knights live stream on CBC Sports. Aussies can tune in via Kayo, while Brits can watch on Viaplay. Read on for full details of how to watch the Stars vs Golden Knights in Game 3 of their 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final series.

Stars vs Golden Knights TV schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Game 1: Knights won 4-3 Game 2: Knights won 3-2 Game 3: Tue, May 23, 8pm ET – ESPN, CBC, SN Game 4: Thu, May 25, 8pm ET – ESPN, CBC, SN *Game 5: Sat, May 27, 8pm ET – ABC, ESPN Plus, CBC, SN *Game 6: Mon, May 29, 8pm ET – ESPN, CBC, SN *Game 7: Wed, May 31, 9pm ET – ESPN, CBC, SN FREE stream: CBC Gem (CA) Use ExpressVPN to watch any NHL stream Global streams: Viaplay (UK) | Kayo Sports (AUS) US without cable: Sling 50% discount

Stars vs Golden Knights preview

A year ago this past Tuesday, Peter DeBoer was fired by the Golden Knights for failing to lead them into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now he's back at the T-Mobile Arena, determined to show management how wrong they were to let him go.

In truth, both the Stars and the Golden Knights are probably pretty pleased with how things have turned out, but nothing stirs the emotions quite like damaged pride. Dallas won all three regular-season meetings with Vegas, with two of them going to a shootout, but this is the one that counts.

They've each gone about their business in very different ways this postseason, with the Golden Knights emerging as the comeback kings, a trait the Stars are yet to master. Indeed, Vegas scored their second overtime winner in as many games to go 2-0 up in the series.

Stand-in goalie Adin Hill is playing out his NHL fantasy for the Golden Knights, while Jack Eichel is making the most of his long-awaited maiden playoffs adventure, his goals and assists helping to make Vegas the most potent team still in contention.

Can the Stars hit back in Game 3 tonight? Here's how to watch a Stars vs Golden Knights live stream no matter where you are. The puck drops for Game 3 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

How to watch Stars vs Golden Knights: live stream for FREE in Canada

In Canada, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are split between Sportsnet and CBC Sports, but both services are showing the Stars vs Golden Knights series. That means a free live stream on CBC Gem. You can pay $4.99 per month for ad-free access to CBC Gem's on-demand library, but if you don't mind sitting through commercials you don't need to pay a thing. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, a VPN is all you need to watch the action as you would at home. For Sportsnet, an SN Now subscription costs $14.99 per month, $49.99 for four months, or $149.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $249.99 per year, and nets you WWE Network and coverage of the Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby.

How to watch Stars vs Golden Knights from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the Stars vs Golden Knights from somewhere other than your home country, you'll soon find a problem – geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

Use a VPN to live stream Stars vs Golden Knights from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Stars vs Golden Knights live stream: watch NHL Playoffs in the US without cable

Stars vs Golden Knights: live stream Stanley Cup Playoffs in the UK

Viaplay is the exclusive NHL broadcaster in the UK and is showing the Stars vs Golden Knights, along with every remaining game of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, which costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. As well as the NHL, Viaplay has the rights to La Liga football, the United Rugby Championship, the rugby league Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

How to watch NHL: live stream Stars vs Golden Knights in Australia