Google Pixel 6 live stream: how to watch the new Pixel phone launch

There's only a short time until the Google Pixel 6 and its Pro sibling launch: the unveiling event takes place on October 19 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, or 4am AEDT on October 20.

This occasion marks the formal launch of the new Pixel phone, after months of teases and leaks, and we should find out all the information we don't already have like the camera specs and price.

If you're a die-hard Pixel fan, or are just interested in this high-profile iPhone 13 rival, it's possible that you'll want to watch along with the event, so you can get all the new information as soon as it's out in the wild.

That's why we've come up with this guide on how to watch the Google Pixel 6 launch live stream.

How to watch the Google Pixel 6 launch

Most phone brands launch YouTube live stream premiers days in advance of the event kick-off time; despite Google literally owning YouTube, it hasn't done the same.

We do have one link: Google has set up a website for the event which you can find by clicking here. The site gives the basic event information, and lets you add the date to your calendar or change the appearance of the website by holding the space key (a reference to Android 12's Material You feature).

There's no actual reference to an event live stream on the site, but other parts of Google's product website suggest the video will be streamed there.

We could also see a YouTube live stream set up close to the event, but at the time of writing with 30 hours left until the event, one isn't live.

If you want to follow along with the big event, TechRadar will be hosting a Google Pixel 6 event live blog on October 19. We'll put a link to that here when we've set it up and we're ready to roll.