The cheapest Samsung Galaxy Note 8 unlocked SIM-free prices in November 2019

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Fact File Release date: August 23rd 2017

Launch price: $929 / £869 / AU$1,499 / Rs 67,900

Platform: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Storage: 64GB / 128GB / 256GB

Camera: 12MP + 12MP / 7MP

Screen: 6.3-inch 1440 x 2960

Battery: 3,300mAh

Colours: Black, Blue, Gold, Grey, Pink

TechRadar rating: ★★★★1/2

If you're in the market for a top-end Android phone without the top end price buying the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 SIM free and unlocked could be a smart move.

We now have the Note 9 but that still has a huge price tag so why not go for a phone that is so similar in so many ways?

Bagging yourself the Note 8 unlocked is also a great way to give the phone as a gift (to someone you really, really like) as you won't need to be tied into 24 equal monthly payments, too.

The thing is - this phone has got so much cheaper (we assume the note 9 and S9 Plus knocked it way down) so now is the perfect time to buy and luckily TechRadar is here to help, with our price comparison tools searching the web every day to locate the cheapest and best value unlocked Galaxy Note 8 prices currently available.

So if you want to get a flagship device for under £700 this is the place to be. You can use our price comparison chart below to find the best offers.

Today's cheapest Galaxy Note 8 unlocked / SIM-free prices: