Best gaming laptops under Rs 50,000 for July 2019

No matter how much you play on smartphones, tablets or consoles, nothing really beats gaming on a PC. There are several gaming laptops available today which offer a great deal of performance without sacrificing much on portability.

However, it is a bit tricky to choose the perfect gaming laptop below ₹50,000, as these aren't suited for hardcore gamers. You should aim for the right balance between processing power and graphics capability in the laptop you wish to buy.

We have selected the best laptops that boast of optimum gaming capabilities costing just under Rs 50,000.

Dell Vostro 3578

CPU: Intel Core i5 (8th Gen) | Graphics: AMD Radeon 520 2GB vRAM | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Latest processor

Affordable

Basic design

Dell Vostro 3578 is the first suggestion from us if the purpose is all-round usage, from office/college work to a slice of multimedia at home. It packs the latest set of Intel i5 8th gen processor with 8GB DDR4 RAM to power all the basic office chores. It's 15.6-inch display is not the best in the range, but still does its job quite well. The design is as basic as you can expect but the build is quite solid with premium finish on the outer shell. It has the most common connectivity ports and ample power for the price.

Asus VivoBook 15 X510UF

CPU: Intel Core i5 (8th Gen) | Graphics: 2GB NVIDIA mx130 with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM, Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4 GB DDR4 2800MHz SDRAM, expandable up to 16 GB SDRAM | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) | Storage: 1TB 5400 rpm SATA HDD

Phenomenal processing power

Impressive RAM

Storage could be better

Unimpressive graphics

With the 8th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, the ASUS VivoBook 15 X510UF clearly has impressive processing power. However, this is not evenly matched with a capable graphics card. The 2GB GDDR3 NVIDIA GeForce MX130 simply doesn’t support hardcore gaming. Still, the laptop should be good enough for casual gamers to play on medium settings. The battery life is average, but the laptop supports fast charging and battery health charging technologies.

Externally, the ASUS VivoBook 15 X510UF is built quite decently. It supports a host of connectivity options ranging from Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to a DVD Writer, as well as variety of USB ports- Type C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0- as well as an HDMI port and a microSD card slot. It comes preloaded with Windows 10.

Lenovo IdeaPad 330

CPU: 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 (8th Gen) | Graphics: 2GB AMD Radeon 530 | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) | Storage: 1TB HDD

2 years global manufacturer warranty

Impressive performance

Great storage

Non-user friendly OS

Absence of a gaming-dedicated GPU

This is a very good under-Rs 50,000 gaming laptop by Lenovo. The IdeaPad 330 brings above-average specs to a budget laptop, and is a good option for casual gamers. While the device lacks both a dedicated GPU and a user-friendly OS, its superior RAM, multitasking ability, and impressive processor performance make it a worthy entrant into this list.

It retails for Rs 41,890 on Amazon.

Lenovo Ideapad IP 320 80XL033MIN

CPU: Intel Core i5 (7th Gen) | Graphics: 2GB GDDR5 NVIDIA GeForce 940MX | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 1TB HDD

GDDR5 graphics card

Genuine Windows 10 preloaded

Average Battery

It is quite surprising to find a laptop with GDDR5 graphics priced below Rs 50,000. For starters, GDDR5 GPUs are significantly faster than GDDR3 options and offer enormous improvements in gaming and other graphics intensive works. This does make the Lenovo Ideapad IP 320 80XL033MIN one of the most powerful gaming notebooks on a budget, starting from Rs 41

If you can bear with the tiny 2-cell battery here, buying it is a no-brainer. Furthermore, the notebook also comes with Windows 10 preinstalled, relieving you from the troubles of installing a fresh OS.

Acer Aspire E 15 E5-575G

CPU: Intel Core i5 (7th Gen) | Graphics: 2GB GDDR5 NVIDIA GeForce 940MX | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Arguably ‘The Best Gaming Laptop under Rs. 50,000’

GDDR5 graphics card

Excellent value for money proposition

HD screen

As we said: arguably the best gaming laptop under 50K. The GDDR5 GPU puts it miles ahead of most of its competitors in the budget gaming laptop segment, and the performance and RAM are hard to beat as well. The only let-down is the HD screen- a full-HD display is probably the only thing that could make this laptop better. But best not to look a gift horse in the mouth- considering the specs, it's a steal.

These are the absolute best gaming laptops you can get within Rs. 50,000. Go through each of these notebooks carefully and choose the one that is best suited to your needs. A little tip: swap the Hard Disk with an SSD and you will unlock these machines’ true potentials.