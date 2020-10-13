MacBook Air 2020 price drops by $150 in time for Amazon Prime Day

The latest MacBook Air, the version that launched in March 2020, is currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day, offering a rare Apple discount while supplies last.

It's $150 off the new MacBook Air 2020, costing just $849 at checkout. This is the base configuration of the MacBook Air, with specs like a 256GB SSD and 10th-gen Intel Core i3 chip.

Note: the full price drop isn't reflected until Prime Day customers have this new MacBook in their Amazon cart. Initially, it appears to cost $949.99, but Amazon applies another $100 discount, saving you a total of $150.

The 512GB MacBook Air is also $150 off, giving you a 512GB SDD and 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor. In this case, it's $100 on Amazon initially and another $49.01 at checkout. Sadly, the Gold version of the 512GB MacBook Air is currently out of stock, but Silver and Space Gray remain.

The MacBook Air comes in the same overall design as its predecessor. However, it brings in a slew of welcome features including that incredible Magic Keyboard, more storage space and Intel's faster 10th-generation processors. Better yet, it came at a more reasonable price of entry at $999 during its launch.

For Amazon Prime Day, the MacBook Air just dropped its price again, making it among the hottest products on Amazon right now. Check out these MacBook Air deals below so you can take advantage. You better hurry though as these are selling like hotcakes.

MacBook Air (2020) 256GB SSD in Space Gray: $999.00 $949.99 at Amazon

With 256GB SSD, the new Magic Keyboard, Touch ID and 10th-generation Intel Core processor, the 13-inch MacBook Air is a better value in 2020. It's an excellent yet affordable entry to the MacBook line for casual users.View Deal

MacBook Air (2020) 256GB SSD in Silver: $999.00 $949.99 at Amazon

With 256GB SSD, the new Magic Keyboard, Touch ID and 10th-generation Intel Core processor – only in Silver, the 13-inch MacBook Air is a better value in 2020. Casual, budget-minded users now have an even more compelling reason to switch to macOS.View Deal

MacBook Air (2020) 256GB SSD in Gold: $999.00 $949.99 at Amazon

With 256GB SSD, the new Magic Keyboard, Touch ID and 10th-generation Intel Core processor, the 13-inch MacBook Air is a better value in 2020. Better yet, this one comes in gold, a great alternative for those who are tired of the same boring gray/silver chassis that most laptops these days sport.View Deal

MacBook Air (2020) 512GB SSD in Space Gray: $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon

Apple's thinnest and lightest MacBook is cheaper than ever, giving budget-minded consumers a more affordable entry to the MacBook line. With twice the storage space as the base configuration and a 10th-generation i5 processor, this laptop is excellent for casual and novice photographers.View Deal

MacBook Air (2020) 512GB SSD in Gold: $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon

Those fond of the gold shade on their favorite Apple devices will appreciate the discount on the 512GB MacBook Air (2020). With twice the storage space as the base configuration and a 10th-generation i5 processor, this MacBook Air is excellent for casual and novice photographers.View Deal

MacBook Air (2020) 512GB SSD in Silver: $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon

Coming in silver, Apple's thinnest and lightest MacBook is cheaper than ever. This affordable entry to the MacBook line comes with twice the storage as its base model, 8GB of memory and the more powerful 10th-generation i5 processor, making it an excellent choice for students, teachers and casual photographers. View Deal

