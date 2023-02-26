How to watch The Blacklist season 10 online: stream the final season from anywhere now

Watch The Blacklist season 10 online

The Blacklist is an NBC show, so the best way to watch it is either on NBC on the night of release or the next day on Peacock. Canadian viewers can watch The Blacklist season 10 on Global TV or by adding the Stack TV channel to their Amazon Prime membership. Use a VPN to watch from abroad (opens in new tab) if you're away from home.

It’s the end of an era for the decade-long NBC thriller as criminal mastermind turned FBI informant Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) prepares to hang up the hat. Yet after last year's dramatic revelation, we can expect to see Red hunted down by associates from his past looking to settle the score. Catch the final season now as we explain below how to watch The Blacklist season 10 online from anywhere.

*Warning – season 9 spoilers below*

The critically acclaimed series won praise for its star James Spader’s incredible, idiosyncratic performance. As Red, he portrayed one of America’s Most Wanted, who agrees to work with the FBI and help track down criminals from his “Blacklist” in exchange for immunity.

Ten years later and with over a dozen Blacklisters behind bars, Reddington is ready to retire. But fate has other plans after spy killer Wujing escaped custody and revealed Red’s betrayal. It about to get all John Wick up in here as former adversaries like The Freelancer (Daniel Sauli) and Dr. Laken Perillos (Laverne Cox) head off to seek #REDvenge.

Joining Spader for the final showdown are Harry Lennix, Hisham Tawfiq and Diego Klattenhoff as FBI Special Agent Ressler. Meanwhile, bringing things thrillingly full circle is the news that Anya Banerjee will star as Siya Malik – the daughter of season one’s assassinated field agent Meera Malik.

Catch the final chapter now with our guide below on how to watch The Blacklist season 10 online from anywhere.

How to watch The Blacklist season 10 in the US

(opens in new tab) NBC’s hit crime drama The Blacklist returns for its final season on Sunday, February 26 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. If you don’t have NBC as part of a cable package, then the easiest, and far cheapest way to watch The Blacklist season 10 is on the Peacock (opens in new tab) streaming service for just $4.99 per month. The catch is that episodes land on Peacock the day after they premiere on cable. You could also upgrade to the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 a month, or save an extra 10% on Premium Plus (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)by purchasing an annual plan at $99 per year. If you simply can't wait then you'll need access to the NBC channel. To that that, there are there are various cord cutting options with free trials and introductory offers. Sling TV (opens in new tab) is one of the more reasonable out there. It includes NBC as part of a Sling Blue plan - although you’ll want to check this channel is available in your market area first. A Sling TV subscription is only $20 for your first month ($40 thereafter), and has upward of 40 channels, including National Geographic, Discovery, FX, AMC, and plenty more. Alternatively, FuboTV (opens in new tab) is a comprehensive cable replacement with a whopping selection of over 100 channels. Plans start at $74.99 a month, but new subscribers can snag a free trial before paying a thing.

How to watch The Blacklist online outside your country

Out of the country for either work or pleasure? If so, you’ll likely encounter geo-blocking restrictions when trying to access your local streaming service, which means you won’t be able to stream the all-new episodes of The Blacklist online.

Luckily, the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – provides a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

Use a VPN to watch The Blacklist online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to – it really is that easy.

How to watch The Blacklist season 10 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Canadians can catch all-new The Blacklist on Sunday, February 26 at 9pm ET/PT on Global TV. And if you miss a live broadcast, you can view new episodes FREE on Global TV’s online platform (opens in new tab) the day after they air, and with no login details required for the first 7 days. Alternatively, watch Global TV content whenever when you purchase the STACKTV add-on channel (opens in new tab) as part of an Amazon Prime subscription. That will also gift you with programming from Global Television, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase, W Network, and Adult Swim too. Prime membership costs CA$9.99 a month, and Stack TV will add an additional $12.99 to your bill – but both offer free trials (opens in new tab), which you could use to watch new episodes of The Blacklist online for free. If you're not in Canada right now, don't worry - just grab a good VPN (opens in new tab) and you'll be able to stream your favorite shows and services just like you would at home.

Can I watch The Blacklist season 10 online in the UK?

(opens in new tab) There’s no confirmed release date for season 10 of The Blacklist yet, and UK viewers could be in for a long wait. There’s previously been anything from a 3 to 6 month wait between the series NBC debut and its eventual UK broadcast. That means fans of the James Spader-led show might have to wait until September 2023 to see how it all ends. We do know that all prior seasons have eventually aired on Sky TV, with episodes then landing on that network’s streaming service, NOW, shortly after. In that case you might want to consider Sky TV (opens in new tab) and our Sky TV deals and packages to find one that suits your tastes and budget. Or you could sign up to contract-free streaming service NOW and watch dozens of hit TV shows with a subscription to its £9.99 a month Entertainment pass. Currently out of the country? Download a good VPN (opens in new tab) to connect to your usual streaming services and avoid having to sign up to any more while abroad.

Can I watch The Blacklist season 10 online in Australia?