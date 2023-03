Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic live stream: how to watch March Madness 2023 online from anywhere

Watch a Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic live stream

Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic is being shown on TBS in the US. Don't have cable? Stream TBS via Sling. Basketball fans can watch a Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic live stream on TSN in Canada, BT Sport and ESPN Player in the UK, and Kayo Sports in Australia. Full details on how to watch Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: Thursday, March 23, 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT TV channel: TBS (US) | TSN (CA) | BT Sport (UK) Watch free: Kayo FREE trial (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic preview

As one of the only remaining Cinderella stories still playing out at March Madness 2023, Florida Atlantic's historic run sells itself. However, head coach Dusty May going out of his way to insult the rampaging bull that is the Tennessee basketball – yes, basketball – program has turned this clash into the must-watch contest of the Sweet 16 round.

We're not sure how much his players would have appreciated May likening a robust Volunteers team to an Aussie rules outfit, but Madison Square Garden is certainly an appropriate setting for what's now likely to be a deeply bruising encounter.

Rick Barnes' Vols have every right to feel a little hard-done by. Sure, they didn't play too much expansive basketball against Duke on Saturday, but it's the only way they were going to beat one of the NCAA Division I basketball tournament's most successful programs. The game plan worked, and if nothing else, May has provided plenty of incentive for the Vols to progress even further.

The Owls, who had never won a March Madness game before this year, are the second lowest-ranking team to reach this stage. Their 3-point shooting has been a major weapon throughout the first two rounds, and it could prove more vital than ever if the Volunteers choose to sit deep and frustrate.

Follow our guide below to tune into a Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic live stream and watch March Madness online from anywhere – including some great ways to catch all the NCAA hoops action for free.

March Madness 2023: watch every game for $20. TBS, TNT and TruTV are all available with Sling Blue, which normally comes in at $40 per month, but new Sling customers can get their first month for half price and then you can cancel when you're done. There are no long contracts. While you can't get CBS on Sling, streaming service Paramount Plus will be showing every CBS March Madness 2023 game. Given that you can get a 30-day free trial of Paramount Plus with the code 'PICARD', that adds all the missing matches for nothing. Just don't forget to cancel – or keep it if you like it. Outside the US? For those away from home, remember that you can use a VPN to access Sling and Paramount Plus from abroad.

If you try to watch Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where your home broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

But by downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home, even when you aren't.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic: live stream March Madness basketball for FREE in Australia

In Australia, Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic is being shown on ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Foxtel Go app. Tip-off is set for 12pm AEDT on Friday. Kayo Sports, which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract, will be live streaming the action. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. All of them come with a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, cricket, NRL, F1... the list goes on!

How to watch Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic: live stream March Madness in the US without cable

Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic is being shown on TBS. Tip-off is set for 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Thursday evening. If you have the channel on cable, you're all set. Watch Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic without cable If you haven't got TBS on cable, you can watch March Madness via an over-the-top streaming service instead. As detailed above, the combination of Sling Blue and Paramount Plus is the cheapest option, but there are alternatives. Of the many options, Hulu with Live TV is the most fully-featured, as it includes TBS, CBS, TNT and TruTV. A subscription costs $69.99 per month, and grants access to more than 85 premium TV channels, as well as Hulu's entire streaming library, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. For $64.99 you can sign up to DirecTV too which also offers all the channels you need to watch March Madness, as does YouTube TV which comes in at the same price.

How to watch Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic: live stream March Madness basketball in the UK

Basketball fans in the UK can watch Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic on ESPN Player, which is showing every March Madness game on TV and online. It's £9.99 for a month pass or £59.49 for the year. Prepare for a seriously late night though, with tip-off set for 1am GMT on Thursday night/Friday morning. You can also watch Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic on BT Sport through BT TV, Sky TV or Virgin Media. For the full lowdown, check out our guide to the best BT Sport deals, offers, and packages. A more flexible option is BT's £30 Monthly Pass, which gets you access to everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. That includes Champions League, Premier League, Serie A and Europa League football, UFC, Premiership Rugby and the European Rugby Champions Cup, international cricket, MotoGP, Major League Baseball, and plenty more.

How to watch Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic: live stream March Madness in Ireland

ESPN Player is the place to watch every March Madness game in Ireland. A monthly pass costs €11.99, or you can sign up for a year for €71.88. Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic starts at 1am GMT on Thursday night/Friday morning.

How to watch Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic: live stream March Madness in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic on TSN, along with every other March Madness game. Tip-off is set for 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Thursday. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year.

March Madness Sweet 16 men's matchups

Thursday, March 23 2023 (All times ET)

No. 3 Kansas St. vs No. 7 Michigan State | 6:30 p.m. | TBS

| 6:30 p.m. | TBS No. 4 UConn vs No. 8 Arkansas | 7.15 p.m. | CBS / Paramount +

| 7.15 p.m. | CBS / Paramount + No. 4 Tennessee vs No. 9 Florida Atlantic | 9.00 p.m. | TBS

| 9.00 p.m. | TBS No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga| 9:45 p.m. | CBS / Paramount +

Friday, March 24 2003